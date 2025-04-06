Millwall appear set for another mid-table Championship finish unless they can spark a miraculous end to the season.

The Lions have had a respectable campaign, considering their budget constraints, but supporters always expect them to take that next step.

To make that leap, they will need a strong and shrewd summer, which isn’t always a certainty at the Den.

First, though, they must address the contract situations of players whose deals will expire this June and decipher whether to offer them fresh terms or release them on a free.

With this in mind, Football League World has outlined the SIX individuals they will need to make a decision on this summer.

George Saville

First up on our list, we have George Saville, who triggered a one-year extension clause at the end of last season after making a suitable number of appearances for the club.

The 31-year-old has featured in all but one of the Lions' games this season and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him offered a new deal at the Den.

Approaching his 250th game for the club, he has been a fantastic servant across two separate permanent spells. This should give him enough standing at the club, and it would be no surprise to see Neil look to retain him this summer.

George Honeyman

George Honeyman was highly regarded when he first broke onto the scene at Sunderland, but he has never quite managed to take his career to the next level.

At Millwall, the 30-year-old has been deployed in a variety of positions, from midfield to the frontline. Unfortunately, he has struggled to translate that versatility into goal contributions, registering just three goals and nine assists in 111 appearances for the club.

His contract is set to expire this summer and given he is showing no signs of improvement, the club would be best placed in releasing him.

Danny McNamara