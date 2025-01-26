We are close to entering the final week of the winter transfer window, with the deadline for additions at Millwall ahead of the second-half of the season coming on February 3.

Teams across the EFL will be scrambling around trying to find that elusive piece of the puzzle in the days coming up, with hundreds of last-minute deals likely to be pushed through as the seconds tick down on Monday evening.

Millwall will likely be among them, as the Lions look for deals that will help them turn things around at The Den, with Neil Harris’ departure having a detrimental effect on fortunes in East London.

A great January addition can help change things in the dressing room and on the pitch if a club gets it right, and the Bermondsey outfit don’t have to look far, for an example, with a classy character joining the fold this time last year.

Japhet Tanganga addition helps to transform Millwall’s 23/24 campaign

Alex Neil’s side will be worryingly looking over their shoulders right now, with the relegation zone coming closer and closer into view with each passing week, with the Scot struggling to find the magic formula since taking over matters at the end of 2024.

That feeling of being dragged into the issues at the bottom of the table will be a familiar one for Millwall supporters, with a similar situation happening last season under Joe Edwards, before Harris was drafted in for the final months of the season to turn things around.

The Lions hero had to draw every sinew out of what he had at his disposal for the remainder of the campaign, and relied on his players to leave everything on the pitch as they fought for their very existence as a Championship club, and in the end they delivered, with a number of valiant displays to pick up the points needed to achieve their goal.

Harris demanded warriors all over the pitch, and the January addition of Japhet Tanganga proved to be influential in that regard, with the Tottenham Hotspur loanee immediately endearing himself to his new fanbase with a series of committed performances, which always works well with the regulars at Cold Blow Lane.

The loanee shot to prominence in Harris’ first game back with the club, as Millwall travelled to promotion-chasing Southampton - likely expecting to travel back to the capital pointless - but Tanganga had other ideas, as he fearlessly beat Gavin Bazunu to a high ball just five minutes in, and gave the visitors an early advantage.

That determination to get to the ball before the flailing goalkeeper set the standard for the side, not only through that 90 minutes, but also for the rest of the campaign, with the Lions transformed into a side who had full belief in their own abilities, and started to pick up points on a more regular basis.

With Southampton dispatched, Millwall rallied to beat Watford, draw with Blackburn, before facing a showdown with relegation rivals Birmingham City, with both sides desperate for points to ease their issues at the bottom of the table.

It looked as if a cagey affair was going to end goalless, before the big defender came up from the back to power knock in a late winner, sending The Den into raptures as a result, and instilling even more belief that another season in the second tier was theirs for the taking.

Japhet Tanganga 23/24 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 18 Starts 17 Goals 2 Clean sheets 6

Not only was the defender causing a menace at the other end of the pitch, he was also no stranger to putting his body on the line to preserve what precious points his side could pick up, with Leicester City, Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland and Swansea all seen off in the final stages of the season, all without conceding a goal.

In terms of transformational mid-season additions, Millwall hit the jackpot with Tanganga; a player who gave his all week in, week out, and proved himself willing to do the dirty work to pull the side out of the mire they found themselves in. He then stayed on for 2024/25 to the delight of everyone.

Millwall would love Japhet Tanganga repeat this January

Having pulled a rabbit out of the hat this time last year, Millwall would love nothing more than to repeat the trick this time around, with things starting to unravel at The Den after a solid start to the season.

The Lions were handily placed in mid-table before Harris departed in December, but have struggled to pick up points after the appointment of Neil [pictured], and could be dragged into the situation at the bottom of the table if things don’t turn around soon.

Having already brought in former Sunderland striker Aaron Connolly and Brentford centre-back Tristan Crama, the Scot in the dugout will be hoping for a similar impact that Tanganga had over the next few months, with that never-say-die attitude reverberating across the playing squad at the time.

With the battle at the bottom as tight as ever, Neil will know as much as anyone how crucial it is to get momentum going before the run-in gets into full motion, with these next few days of the transfer window as crucial as they come.