Millwall FC are plotting a move for Cheltenham Town winger Jordan Thomas, but are set to face competition from SPFL side Hibernian.

That is according to a report from Football Insider, who claim that the Championship side look to battle it out with the Edinburgh-based club among others for the services of the 23-year-old, who signed for the Robins back in February 2024 from National League South outfit, Bath City.

The upcoming summer will be Alex Neil's first pre-season in charge of the Lions, having been installed in the hotseat at the Den on New Year's Eve following the departure of club legend and record-scorer Neil Harris, who has since returned to Cambridge United.

Neil has overseen a mixed bag of overall results since taking charge of the club, but a recent run of just two defeats in seven games has his side sitting in 11th place, six points behind West Bromwich Albion, who currently occupy the final play-off place.

Meanwhile, Thomas has enjoyed a respectable first full season of professional football in Gloucestershire, although Cheltenham have seen their hopes of reaching the post-season lottery in League Two diminish after one win in six games, and Michael Flynn could be set to lose one of his prized assets at the end of the season.

Millwall FC and Hibernian figures cast eyes on Cheltenham Town's Jordan Thomas

As per Football Insider's revelations, it has been stated that representatives from the Den and Easter Road were in attendance at the EV Charger Points Stadium on Saturday afternoon, casting an eye on Thomas' performance as Cheltenham suffered a 1-0 defeat to MK Dons.

The report goes on to claim that the second tier side are among the clubs currently fronting the race to sign the man who spent his youth career with Oxford United.

Jordan Thomas' League Two Stats - 24/25 Total Appearances 32 Starts 24 Goals 5 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes per Game 0.8 Successful Dribbles per Game 1.9 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 27/03/25)

Despite investing a club-record fee in Cameil Neghli from Sparta Rotterdam in January, it is believed that Neil is looking to add depth in wide positions, following the eight-figure sale of Romain Esse to South London rivals, Crystal Palace in the winter transfer window.

However, Millwall will find it tough to secure Thomas' signature in a straightforward manner, as David Gray's side, who are currently third in the Scottish Premiership behind Celtic and Rangers, are also looking to bring in further quality on the wings as they set their sights on European football for the second time in three seasons.

Last February, Thomas signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Cheltenham, but could garner significant investment from a potential sale for the winger, who will have one year left on his deal at the conclusion of the season.

Jordan Thomas is highly-rated by Championship outfits

This isn't the first time the Oxford-born man has been linked with a move to English football's second tier, having previously attracted interest from Bristol City, Cardiff City and Swansea City during his spell at Bath, which saw him net 10 goals prior to his EFL breakthrough under Darrell Clarke.

After signing for the Reds during their relegation season from League One, Thomas started in just two of his 14 appearances last term, but has been a regular fixture in the side this season, accumulating 11 goal contributions in all competitions.

Despite being on the wrong end of the scoreline, scouts from the English and Scottish capitals would have been impressed with what they saw, as Thomas was the highest-rated player according to Sofascore last weekend, backing up yet another strong performance against Swindon Town the week before.

With Millwall notoriously savvy spenders in the market, if they are able to fend off strong competition, the acquisition of Thomas could be yet another inspired piece of business.