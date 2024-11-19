As the Championship season grows, so does confidence at Millwall, who are playing themselves into the play-off picture this season.

Despite a rocky start, the London club have turned around their form and are on a seven-match unbeaten run in the league.

The Lions face top of the table Sunderland at The Den this weekend, but will fancy their chances of extending their run with a win.

Millwall can make Sunderland statement on Saturday

While playing against the table toppers could provide a daunting prospect for Millwall, the Lions will be unfazed by the proposition.

Neil Harris' side have picked up some eye-catching wins in recent weeks, with victories over promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Burnley.

Furthermore, Millwall have won four of their last five, with all of their wins ending in a 1-0 scoreline.

Sunderland arrive in a rich vein of form themselves. The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last eight but squandered a two-goal lead against Coventry City last time out.

While the Wearsiders will be hoping to get back to winning ways, they will have to do so without Jobe Bellingham, who will serve the final game of his three-match suspension.

The Den will provide a testing arena for Regis Le Bris' men and the Lions will be confident of taming their opponents with a fourth successive home win.

Duncan Watmore and George Honeyman could come back to haunt Sunderland

Two Millwall players who the Black Cats will be all too familiar with are Duncan Watmore and George Honeyman.

Watmore spent seven years at the Stadium of Light and was tipped for greatness, but a series of ACL injuries hampered him from fulfilling his potential.

The winger has been back to his best, with five goals and one assist in the league this season. However, he has not contributed in front of goal in his last six appearances.

With Watmore due another goal, he will be hoping he can derail Sunderland's promotion push with another key contribution.

As for Honeyman, he was considered as a prospect for the future at the Stadium of Light, having come through the club's academy.

In Netflix's 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' series, much of the storyline was structured around his development at the club. However, he was sold to Hull City as the Black Cats languished in League One.

Honeyman has grown into a mature Championship player and has been integral to the Lions' success this season. Like Watmore, he will want to show his former side what they are missing.

Millwall have prided themselves on a solid defence

When analysing Millwall's imperious run, it is obvious why Harris' side have picked up so many marginal victories.

Four of the Lions' last five games have ended 1-0 in their favour. Furthermore, Millwall have only conceded six goals in their last 13 matches.

The London club have been defensively sound since conceding seven goals in their opening two league games. Harris has drilled his team well, and they are now one of the best defences in the division.

The centre-back pairing of Jake Cooper and Japhet Tanganga has been a solid and consistent one.

Having partnered each other for the last 13 games, it is no coincidence that their partnership has coincided with the club's phenomenal defensive record.

Millwall's 2024/25 Championship centre-back partnerships analysed - per Transfermarkt Statistics Jake Cooper & Shaun Hutchinson Jake Cooper & Japhet Tanganga Games 2 13 Goals conceded 7 6 Clean sheets 0 7 Points 0 23

Something must give on Saturday when one of the best defences meets the highest scoring attack in the Championship.

Millwall will be hoping to replicate their form prior to the international break, while Sunderland must get back to winning ways.

If the Lions are able to tame the Black Cats, then Millwall fans will have every right to believe in promotion this season.