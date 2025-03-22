Millwall have had an indifferent season with the Lions struggling to cement their push for the play-offs all too often.

At times, they have appeared ready to break into the top six, with a solid backline providing a strong foundation.

However, their struggles in front of goal have undermined their play-off hopes, as a lack of consistency in attack has prevented them from building on their defensive solidity.

This will likely see them back in Championship action for 2025-26, but first they will have a summer transfer window to endure. Alex Neil will be looking to strengthen his squad, particularly in attack, while also streamlining it.

With this in mind, Football League World have identified two players likely to seek an exit from The Den this summer.

Kevin Nisbet

Kevin Nisbet was signed by Millwall on a three-year deal from Hibernian in June 2023 for £2 million and really struggled in his first year with the club.

Over the course of the season, he scored five league goals in 27 appearances but was sidelined by a hamstring injury in the second half of the campaign, keeping him out until the penultimate game.

Affairs got even worse for the Scottish international in the final game of the campaign when former boss Neil Harris left him out of the squad citing an internal "disciplinary matter about culture and standards".

In the summer, he was sent out on loan to Aberdeen, where he has scored 10 goals in 28 games - a respectable return so far.

His future at The Den remains uncertain, with Millwall seemingly in need of an overhaul up front. Having been given his chance in 2023-24, it is difficult to see where he fits in.

Another loan could be an option, but a permanent departure would be the best solution. The Lions should be able to recoup part of the fee they paid, which could be reinvested in the squad in the next transfer window.

Macaulay Langstaff

Macaulay Langstaff was signed from Notts County in the summer for £700,000 plus add-ons and arrived on the back of three successive seasons netting over 28 league goals.

Macauley Langstaff 2021/22-2023/24 Season Team Appearances Goals 2021-22 Gateshead 42 30 2022-23 Notts County 47 41 2023-24 Notts County 49 29

Handed the number nine shirt and hailed by former head coach Neil Harris as one of the most gifted finishers in the EFL, it seemed that this could be the transfer to find them a consistent goalscorer.

Unfortunately, the step up from League Two to the Championship has proved too great for Langstaff, and in a side that struggles to create chances, he has found it difficult to make an impact. Across 28 appearances, he has managed just one goal and two assists - a meagre return compared to his 29 in all competitions last season.

Having been sidelined since early February, his situation is mirroring that of Nisbet, with a loan or permanent move potentially on the cards this summer.

Several League One clubs would likely be interested, and if the Magpies secure promotion to the third tier, it would be no surprise to see them move for his signature again.

Unfortunately, this is another attacking signing that hasn't worked out for Millwall, and Langstaff has yet to show enough to suggest goals are on the horizon.