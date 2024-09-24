Pundit Carlton Palmer has advised Millwall to consider the previous sales of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise to Crystal Palace, who are reportedly displaying an interest in Romain Esse.

According to a recent report from Alan Nixon - via his exclusive Patreon service - the Eagles are monitoring Esse's progression following an impressive start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign at Millwall.

The 19-year-old winger has one goal to his name and has started all six second-tier matches under Neil Harris so far.

Indeed, it is believed that Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman was in attendance for the Lions' 1-0 home defeat to Luton Town last weekend, while ex-boss Gary Rowett has predicted that a number of Premier League clubs will be following suit in keeping tabs on the exciting attacker.

Freedman has taken stellar young talent from the Championship to Selhurst Park in recent years, including both Eze and Olise from QPR and Reading respectively. Eze is still with Palace and QPR will reportedly receive 20% of any future sale for the playmaker, who set the Eagles back an initial £16m back in 2020 and is said to be valued at upwards of £70m.

Olise, meanwhile, recently completed a £50.8m transfer to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich three years after leaving Reading, when they were still competing in the Championship.

At the time, Reading received just £8m for Olise who went on to star in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League before earning his first senior caps for France earlier this month.

However, Reading stand to pocket an additional £3.6m from his sale to Bavaria, which will provide a significant boost towards the day-to-day running of the club after Dai Yongge failed to complete a deal with Rob Couhig to hand over his ownership.

Carlton Palmer namechecks Eze and Olise in Millwall, Romain Esse verdict amid Crystal Palace claim

Palmer has used the previous sales - and subsequent successes - of Eze and Olise as a reference point for the stance which Millwall should take when it comes to sanctioning an exit for Esse, which appears somewhat inevitable if his current trajectory continues.

"Crystal Palace are the latest Premier League club to be monitoring the situation on Millwall's talented frontman Romaine Esse," Palmer exclusively explained to Football League World.

"He's naturally a right-winger but can play anywhere across the front, he's had an excellent start to the season which is causing Premier League clubs to look at the talented 19-year-old.

"Palace have a habit of signing and developing good young players, look at Eze and Michael Olise and they buy these players, develop them and sell them on for big money.

"If he's sold, Millwall would get a sell-on clause and that would be vital. Obviously when you develop young players, it's good to see when they come through - especially the likes of Esse, who has came through the youth academy and worked his way up the ranks.

"He's shown ability throughout his earlier [youth] career, he's a very important part of Millwall's first team squad, he's technically very good and he's a versatile player. He's very direct and pacey.

Romain Esse's 24/25 Championship stats for Millwall as of September 23, via FotMob Appearances 6 Goals 1 Assists 0 Chances created 8 Successful dribbles 5

"It's unlikely that he'd break into the first team squad straight away if he went to Palace but we know how they develop players and therefore, it's one of those where they're very good at identifying young players, bringing them in, giving them the opportunity and selling them on.

"Obviously it becomes really good for the club that sells them on in the case of Reading, who have received a sizable fee for the sell-on of their previous player.

"It's disappointing for the likes of Millwall when you see young players come through the ranks, you would like to keep hold of them, but when the opportunity comes to go to the Premier League you've got to make it work for yourself and get a really good fee for him and a sell-on clause to enable you to progress.

"We'll have to watch this space, but he is exciting and he has started the season very well."

Millwall must prepare for Romain Esse sale

Millwall will naturally be reluctant to part ways with Esse, although the reality for all Championship clubs is that young talent will be poached from Premier League suitors.

Unless Millwall were to gain promotion, which would be wishful thinking at this stage, retaining Esse's services in the long-term future is somewhat difficult to envisage.

The interest he is beginning to earn is rather indicative of the footballing ceiling within his possession, one which is vastly higher than Millwall or the Championship. There is plenty to suggest that Esse would represent a shrewd capture for Palace, even if he is yet to quite amass the body of work at this level that Eze and Olise had done.

However, Millwall deserve credit for tying Esse down to a "multi-year contract" back in the summer. The club opted against disclosing the length of the deal although it is described as a long-term contract, which will undoubtedly strengthen their ability to drive a hard bargain and sanction the departure on their terms when the time comes.