Former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer believes Macaulay Langstaff can fill the void left by Josh Coburn in the Millwall starting lineup after the Middlesbrough loanee was ruled out with injury.

The 21-year-old left the field around the half hour mark in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Luton Town at The Den, with Lions boss Neil Harris confirming the frontman will be out for the next six to eight weeks after suffering a calf injury.

Langstaff was the man to take his place that day, and looks to be the Bermondsey outfit’s main attacking outlet going forward, due to ongoing issue with Tom Bradshaw and Mihailo Ivanovic.

Despite the fact he is still finding to find his feet at the level after his reported £700,000 move from Notts County in the summer, Palmer believes the striker can flourish if given the service up top in the coming weeks.

Macaulay Langstaff tipped to thrive after Millwall, Josh Coburn setback

After making the move to The Den on transfer deadline day, Coburn had already made an impact with his new employers, as he netted the opener in a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday just 24 hours after joining the club.

But with disaster striking in his next appearance, the opportunity has arisen for Langstaff to step up to the plate for the next few matches, and unleash some of the devastating goalscoring instinct we have previously seen in the lower tiers.

Related Neil Harris confirms Millwall transfer decision after Josh Coburn setback Tom Leahy will not be returning early from his spell out on loan

With 70 goals for Notts County over the previous two seasons, the 27-year-old has proven he has what it takes to find the back of the net on a regular basis, but has yet to have been given a start by Harris since moving to East London.

But all that could change with the trip to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, and Palmer is backing the frontman to do what he does best once he is given the time to shine.

The ex-England international said: “Millwall are not off to the best start this season with one win, one draw and three defeats, and then there is the disappointing news that new signing Josh Coburn is out with a calf injury for six to eight weeks.

“Obviously, it is a big disappointment when you bring in a new player who is looking to hit the ground running. That hasn’t happened, and now they are dealt with the blow that the new signing is now going to be out for six to eight weeks.

Macaulay Langstaff's league form over the past three seasons - Transfermarkt Season Club Division P G A 2021/22 Gateshead FC National League North 39 28 0 2022/23 Notts County National League 45 41 6 2023/24 Notts County League Two 46 28 4

“But one thing happens, and it gives someone else an opportunity, and they have signed the boy, Macaulay Langstaff, and he has had to sit out on the bench, and he has struggled a little bit since leaving Notts County.

“But he is a prolific goalscorer. In his two years at Notts County he netted 70 goals, although in a different league, but I believe if he is given the opportunity, and he is given the ammunition, he will score goals.”

Millwall will have to adapt to get the best out of Macaulay Langstaff

While Langstaff’s previous record speaks for itself, the striker will need the service into him to be able to tuck the ball in the back of the net for his new employers.

With assist-king Jodi Jones alongside him at Notts County, that was never an issue, but it has meant that Harris [pictured] has struggled to get the best out of his frontman of late, and the likes of Coburn and Bradshaw being preferred up top.

But with the luck bestowed upon them, the Lions boss will need to make the most of the goal-getter at his disposal in the future, with Palmer confident he will make the most of his opportunity if so.

He continued: “He thrives off of chances being created for him, so they have got to set it up for him, and if they set it up for him, he will score goals, that is one hundred percent.

“Gateshead: 39 games played, 28 goals, Notts County in the National League: 45 games, 41 goals, Notts County in League Two: 46 games and 28 goals. That boy will score goals. If you give him the chance, he will score goals.

“Let him settle down, and he will be away, so it is disappointing news about losing Josh, but this gives Langstaff an opportunity, and hopefully he will be able to take it.”