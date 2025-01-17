Millwall could have a centre-back partnership for years to come if they can force a deal across the line for Tristan Crama and retain Japhet Tanganga this month.

The Lions have been inconsistent this term, with spells of brilliance often being marred by disappointing patches of poor results.

At present, they are 14th in the Championship table, a position that reflects a difficult run of form, with just one win in their last 11 matches. That will undoubtedly frustrate supporters, especially given the team’s earlier promise when successive victories over Burnley and Leeds United had lifted them into the top six after 14 games.

Now sitting 11 points outside the play-offs, new head coach Alex Neil will be hard-pushed to get them back towards that goal. However, beginning to build a strong side for beyond 2024-25 has to be the priority and getting January right would be an ideal start.

So far, they have secured just one addition, with Aaron Connolly signing a short-term deal at the Den. This could be added to and reports emerging out of West London have linked them to a potential move for Brentford's Crama.

Millwall must sign Tristan Crama and retain Japhet Tanganga

Crama spent the first half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Exeter City, where he impressed as part of a defensively solid side.

His performances caught the attention of his parent club, Brentford, who recalled the 23-year-old on Thursday morning with a view to arranging a permanent departure from the G-Tech Community Stadium.

Since then, the Mirror has detailed Millwall's interest, with talks progressing for the centre-back.

If they can get this deal over the line, it would provide them with a wealth of options in defence, and if Crama can prove his worth to Neil, he could forge a formidable partnership with Tanganga at the heart of the backline.

Despite this, the former Tottenham Hotspur man is a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers this window, with the Express reporting keenness from Molineux.

While Neil has stated that this is just "paper talk", the links are understandable given that the 25-year-old has been one of the top defenders in the Championship this term.

Japhet Tanganga's 2024/25 campaign at Millwall (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 22 Average Sofascore rating 7.23 Goals 2 Total duels won (%) 64% Clean sheets 9

For this reason, the Lions' hierarchy need to have a strict stance when it comes to negotiations as retaining the centre-back could be crucial for their future ambitions.

Alex Neil would love a Crama and Tanganga backline

In the early weeks of his tenure, due mostly to injuries, Millwall's head coach has favoured a pairing of Tanganga and Murray Wallace, but the potential addition of Crama would surely change this.

Assuming he can translate his impressive performances from the third tier into the division above, then he would be well set to play alongside Tanganga, who is now a certainty in the side.

A duo of Crama and Tanganga has the potential to be be among the best in the Championship. While it may take a few months for Crama to fully adapt, fans would undoubtedly attest to his quality, insisting he is more than ready for second tier football.

Aged 23 and 25 respectively, this could be a pairing for the ages and if they can sign the former and retain the latter, then this January window will have thoroughly boosted Neil's squad.