Millwall boss Alex Neil has said he needs to fully assess his current squad ahead of bringing in new additions during the January transfer window.

The 43-year-old was appointed as Lions head coach on 30th December, following Neil Harris' departure, and oversaw the club's 1-0 home defeat to Oxford United on New Year's Day.

That loss means the Den outfit have now managed just one win in their last 10 Championship encounters, ahead of Saturday's trip to South Yorkshire, where they will face an in-form Sheffield Wednesday.

Millwall's last five results Date Opponent Result 14/12/2024 Middlesbrough (A) 1-0 L 21/12/2024 Blackburn Rovers (H) 1-0 W 26/12/2024 Norwich City (A) 2-1 L 29/12/2024 Coventry City (A) 0-0 D 01/01/2025 Oxford United (H) 0-1 L

Neil makes Millwall recruitment admission

Amid their club's poor results of late, Lions supporters may be eager to see Neil bring in some fresh talent this month, but the former Stoke City boss has said he must assess his current playing squad first.

He told London News Online: "You would never come in and start signing people without looking at the guys that are in the building.

"My first port of call will be to assess everyone that is here and then, if we need to add, between myself and the club, we’ll see what we can do."

This is a measured approach from the 43-year-old, who appears keen to hand his current crop of players a fair opportunity, ahead of recruiting new players over the coming weeks.

Furthermore, although the Lions' form of late hasn't been satisfactory, the London club have produced some impressive results this season, such as last month's 1-0 victory over play-off chasers Blackburn Rovers, while wins against automatic promotion challengers Burnley and Leeds United both arrived in November.

Such triumphs demonstrate the quality among the Lions' ranks, but Neil will also have to acquire reinforcements this month, as he looks to implement his own playing style at the Den.

Neil may look to recruit a striker

The 43-year-old does not seem intent on orchestrating a dramatically busy January transfer window, but perhaps one area he will look to improve upon this month is his new club's attacking options.

The Lions have been reliant upon wideman Duncan Watmore, who has scored five Championship goals so far this term, as well as fellow winger Romain Esse, who has four second tier goals to his name this campaign.

But Millwall's out-and-out strikers have struggled for form this term, as summer addition Mihailo Ivanovic has scored just two league goals in 15 appearances, albeit he has been named as a starter on just four occasions.

Meanwhile, fellow summer signing Macaulay Langstaff has been unable to replicate the sort of prolific tendencies he displayed with former club Notts County, and has managed just one goal in 23 Championship outings.

Long-serving Lions forward Tom Bradshaw has not been at his best either, and has scored just one goal in 11 second tier appearances so far this season.

So, while Neil is keen to assess his current squad prior to bringing in his own players, Lions supporters will likely feel as though their club's forward line is an area which the new head coach should look to address.