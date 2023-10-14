Highlights Millwall has a strong track record in the Championship and has consistently finished in the top half, narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season.

Millwall recruited eight new players during the summer transfer window with Gary Rowett expected to build on a strong campaign from last season.

The Lions have entered their seventh consecutive year in the Championship, finishing in the top half in all but one of those campaigns. Last term, they finished eighth in the second tier, narrowly missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

The South London outfit finished just one point outside the top six. Recruitment, meanwhile, has been busy as Millwall looked to bring in added quality to aid another promotion push this season and build on what have been consistent league performances under the long-serving Rowett.

A clear focus on Championship experience has helped bolster the ranks, the likes of Joe Bryan, Wes Harding and late summer moves for Ryan Longman and Allan Campbell providing quality all across the pitch.

Arsenal starlet Brooke Norton-Cuffy also provides energy in the wing-back slots while Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet aims to aid on the goal-scoring front. The only non-domestic signing proved to be one of the more expensive deals as Casper De Norre hopes to prove to be an exciting option in the middle of the park.

A lot has changed in the last couple of decades for Millwall, but they are now a well-established Championship side, and the last time they played in League One was 2017.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

One player that will undoubtedly be on the radar for lots of Championship clubs is Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi, who was fantastic whilst out on loan at Charlton Athletic last season. A move like this would be more conservative, money-wise because it would likely be another loan to keep him in London.

He's been used sparingly by parent club Crystal Palace this season, but there's a chance that they'd be willing to let him go for the chance of more game time and the second tier would represent a step up from League One in 2022/23.

He scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists for Charlton Athletic last season. He can be used across the frontline, so it would give more versatility up front for Millwall. They don't often operate with wingers but Rak-Sakyi would add firepower and speed to their attacking line, given that

he is quick, two-footed, tricky, and has end product.

Emiliano Marcondes

Marcondes is out of favour with AFC Bournemouth and spent last season out on loan with Danish side FC Nordsjælland, but has performed well at second tier level for the Cherries and Brentford previously.

He can play in attacking-midfield, as a winger, or even as part of a front two in attack. The 28-year-old's versatility makes him an intriguing player for many Championship sides, in spite of some consistency issues in the past.

Marcondes is out of contract in the summer so would likely cost very little for a side to purchase or loan him to cover his wages for the remainder of his deal. Millwall could do much worse than a bargain deal for a player who can offer something to promotion-winning teams at this level, as he has done for two separate clubs previously.

Davis Keillor-Dunne

Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Hull City are just three sides that have taken an interest in Mansfield Town's attacking-midfielder, according to a summer report from TEAMtalk.

Despite only joining in January from Burton Albion, he has been scoring prolifically from midfield and could be on the move again by the time the next winter transfer window rolls around. His performances have been eye-catching in League Two and could see those sides revisit a deal for him.

Keillor-Dunne is out of contract in the summer of 2025, whilst Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham United could offer him the opportunity to move up two divisions, but it's unclear whether those two or QPR will remain in the second tier beyond the end of this term, which could present Millwall with a strong chance of winning the race for his signature.

Kieffer Moore

Most Millwall fans may remain somewhat concerned that Zian Flemming could be on the move again, and although Moore is not a like-for-like replacement, he would certainly help in terms of filling the void of scoring goals.

Moore is well known to EFL fans, with the 6’5” target man spending most of his career in the Football League, and he has also won over 30 caps for Wales. The 31-year-old has turned out for the likes of Barnsley, Wigan and Cardiff over the years, with his form for the Bluebirds earning him a move to Bournemouth, who he helped win promotion to the Premier League.

Game time has been hard to come by for the player in the top-flight, though, linking him with plenty of sides in the Championship during the summer. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook confirmed that it was Millwall who were set to win the race for the attacker, only for a deal to fall through at the final hurdle. However, it could be revisited this January.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Should a move for Moore fail to materialise, the Peterborough striker would be a solid alternative for the Lions. Clarke-Harris is a proven goalscorer in the EFL, and he would provide another solid, reliable goal threat to add competition for Kevin Nisbet and Tom Bradshaw.

He almost went back to Bristol Rovers late in the summer window for £800,000 plus add-ons, but Rovers didn't file the necessary paperwork in time to get the deal done. It would not break the bank whilst adding depth and quality to a Millwall frontline that Rowett seemingly wanted to strengthen given their pursuit of Moore.

The forward is back in the fold with Posh, but was on the transfer list throughout the summer and Millwall absolutely need more at the top of the pitch, with the centre-forward already proving to have good pedigree at Championship level and the capability to make the step up. He, too, is a tall, robust striker - profiling well as an alternative to Moore.