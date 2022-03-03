Millwall fan pundit reacts as transfer link involving Tyler Burey and Brentford emerges

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford target Tyler Burey may require at least one full season of Championship football under his belt before making the step up to the Premier League, according to FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Ryan Loftus who delivered his verdict on his side’s young forward.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation since returning from League Two side Hartlepool United, recording two goals in seven league appearances for the second-tier side this term and making a meaningful impact in the final third already.

Starting Gary Rowett’s side’s last three league matches, operating mainly as a centre-forward despite also being able to play on the wing, he looks set to be a key part of the 47-year-old’s first-team plans for the foreseeable future.

Quiz: Have these 22 ex-Millwall players retired or not?

1 of 22 Jos Hooiveld Yes No

However, Thomas Frank’s side could look set to put a spanner in the works with The Sun reporting last week that they were monitoring his situation at The Den ahead of the summer.

It currently remains to be seen whether the Bees will make a formal approach during the next transfer window in a bid to lure Burey away from their local rivals in the English capital, though this link may not come as a real surprise considering they have scanned the EFL for talent in recent months with Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter being linked with moves.

The 21-year-old isn’t getting carried away though as he focuses on his football – and FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Loftus struck the same tone as he reacted to this top-tier transfer link.

He said: “Much like Tyler Burey himself, I would pay no attention to the transfer speculation around him given that he’s only made two Championship starts with Millwall, albeit he’s already got two goals.

“He is a very bright prospect, did very well on loan at Hartlepool. If he’s good enough Premier League, it’s way, way too early to say.

“I think he will need the rest of the season to continue development and arguably at least one full Championship season as a first-team player under his belt.

“He looks very bright and very keen to develop and to learn, so maybe the Premier League one day if he keeps on this path.”

The Verdict:

Considering the lack of first-team football he has experience at his current side, he should be given the room and time to develop further before deciding whether he wants to take the step up to the top tier or not.

The 21-year-old has been a real shining light recently and is rightfully gaining attention for that – but consistency is the key word in this situation and if he can show it – he will certainly do his chances of reaching the top tier a lot of good.

Johnson and Lewis-Potter are probably more ready for the top flight at this stage though with the experience they have under their belt – and even they would probably seek more second-tier appearances to have under their belt before making the jump up.

If Burey was to make the move in the summer, it would be hard to see him forcing his way into the Bees’ first team straight away, especially if they remain in the Premier League.

The young forward may have time on his side, but at 21, he will want to be playing regular senior football and this is why a move away seems unlikely at this stage.

This would be good for his current side who look set to lose Jed Wallace in the summer.