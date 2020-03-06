Millwall fan favourite reveals details behind notable January agreement

Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson has given some more details regarding what went on in the build up to him signing a new long-term deal with the club.

The centre-back penned the three-year deal at the end of January but has revealed that the original plan was for just one more year to be added on as part of the club’s optional extension.

But Hutchinson was more than willing to listen to their alternative offer.

“I had a clause in my contract that if I played so many games it was a trigger for another year,” the 29-year-old said in an interview with London News Online.

“Millwall just spoke to me about where I’d be with a contract. They were going to extend my option year, but said: ‘How about you sign longer term?’ I was open to the discussions.

“To sign for three years, I’m over the moon with it. I don’t see any reason right now why I would ever want to move. Things in football change but I signed a long-term contract and I plan on being happy here.”

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Millwall central midfielders?

1 of 15 1, Who is this ex-Millwall central midfielder? David Livermore Christophe Kinet Andy Roberts Peter Sweeney

Hutchinson made the move to Millwall in 2016 from Fulham and has become a firm fan favourite in the years since, making over 120 appearances and scoring 10 goals – five of which have come in the current season.

The Lions will be looking to give their play-off hopes another boost on Saturday as they look to upset the odds and creep into the top-six.

Nottingham Forest will not be willing to let them have anything easy, however, as Sabri Lamouchi’s men continue to push for a spot in the Premier League.

Gary Rowett’s men currently sit in 12th place but a win on Saturday could take them to within five points of the play-off places.

The verdict

Hutchinson clearly has a lot of love for Millwall and nothing shows that like signing a long-term deal at the age of 29.

The defender is probably at the peak of his career right now and would be totally justified if he wanted to push further up the footballing pyramid away from The Den.

But he clearly feels very comfortable with The Lions and it is nice to see a player willing to put that before other objectives.

A rock at the back and a threat down the other end, he has the potential to play a huge role in the play-off picture come May.