Millwall face transfer decision with Portsmouth circling

Portsmouth would be very interested in signing Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson if the Championship side were willing to let him leave, according to the BBC’s Andrew Moon.

It’s been a busy start to the summer for Pompey, who have already added Clark Robertson, Liam Vincent, and Shaun Williams to Danny Cowley’s squad.

Williams joined on a free transfer from Millwall and it seems as though the South Coast club have their eye on one of his former Lions teammates.

Moon has reported that Portsmouth would hold a significant interest in Thompson if he was to become available.

The versatile midfielder impressed while on loan at Fratton Park in the first half of the 2018/19 campaign – adding three goals and three assists in his 26 appearances.

The 25-year-old’s current deal at The Den expires next summer, meaning Millwall could see him leave for nothing if they don’t offload him in the next two windows or agree new terms.

Thompson made 34 appearances last season but just 19 of those were from the start, illustrating his struggles to cement a place in Gary Rowett’s first XI.

The Verdict

This is a move that could suit all parties.

Thompson has struggled to really force his way into the Millwall side under Rowett and with a year left on his deal, now would be the right time for the south London club to cash in.

The 25-year-old has had success at Portsmouth in the past and the step down to League One level could really suit him.

Billy Mitchell’s emergence last season could influence this as Rowett may feel it leaves Thompson somewhat excess to requirements.