Millwall have found some stability under Neil Harris.

The 47-year-old is a Millwall legend, as both a player and a manager. His first managerial spell at the club saw him lead the Lions to promotion glory from League One and establish them as a Championship club.

Harris departed in 2019, but was then brought back to the club in February 2024, with the club in danger of suffering relegation. Following his appointment, the Lions went on to pick up 26 points from 13 games to secure a comfortable mid-table finish.

The 2024/25 is looking to be another comfortable season for Millwall as Harris has brought a real sense of stability to the club. His squad is full of Championship experience, and he added some exciting youth over the summer.

The continual hope for the Lions is that they will compete among the best in the Championship and perhaps even push for the play-offs, which certainly isn't unattainable over the next few seasons.

It's early days, but looking ahead to next season, Neil Harris has some huge decisions to make regarding his first-team squad, as five players are set to depart next summer if nothing changes. Today, Football League World looks at those five Millwall players whose contracts expire in 2025.

Billy Mitchell

Billy Mitchell has missed the entirety of Millwall's start to the season so far through injury, and the Lions have coped without him in the midfield.

The 23-year-old has been with Millwall since Under-15 level, but if he fails to get back into the team when he returns, it may be time for him to leave the club.

Mitchell clearly has the qualities of a solid Championship midfielder, but his contract expires next summer and the club may opt to offload him unless he finds some form after his injury.

Duncan Watmore

Duncan Watmore signed for Millwall in January 2023 and his Championship experience has been on display ever since. The forward has featured mostly on the left wing under Harris, and has chipped in with a number of goals already this season.

At 30 years old, Watmore still has a few more seasons in him if he stays fit, so it would be sensible for Millwall to renew his contract and avoid losing him on a free next summer.

The Lions are often reliant on Watmore's goals, so it is vital that they secure his services for another season at least.

Tom Bradshaw

Two seasons ago, Tom Bradshaw scored 16 goals for the Lions in the Championship, but last season his goals became fewer, as he bagged just four.

Tom Bradshaw's Championship stats with Millwall before this season, as per transfermarkt Season Apps Goals 2023/24 34 4 2022/23 41 16 2021/22 24 9 2020/21 29 5 2019/20 45 8 2018/19 10 0

The striker started the first three games of this season, but he picked up an injury that has unfortunately seen him remain on the sidelines for a lengthy period of time.

Bradshaw is now 32 years old, and there will be doubts over whether he can regain his goalscoring form when he returns from injury. His contract expires in the summer, which may spell the end of his seven-year spell with the club.

Shaun Hutchinson

Another experienced head on the books at the Den, Hutchinson, is a modern-day club legend. The 33-year-old has been with Millwall since 2016 and is their current club captain, after making over 250 appearances in defence.

The club initially released the defender at the end of last season, but then re-signed him on a one-year contract a couple of months later. That contract expires next summer, and unless Millwall find themselves in a desperate situation, it is unlikely that it is renewed given his age and lack of current game time.

Connal Trueman

Connal Trueman has been with Millwall since 2022, but has not made a single appearance for the club and hardly even features on the bench.

The goalkeeper joined Crawley Town on an emergency loan in October, but conceded 9 goals in just two games. His contract expires next summer and Millwall will be unlikely to renew it, in truth.