Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Crystal Palace have firmed up their interest in Millwall winger Romain Esse by making an official approach to the Lions.

According to a report from The Standard, the Eagles were said to be eyeing a move for the 19-year-old this January, which would see the player be sent back on loan to the Championship side. Romano has not detailed as to whether a loan will be part of the transfer, but he has explained the latest regarding the situation.

Esse has enjoyed a standout campaign for Millwall, starting in 23 of their 26 league fixtures this term. The forward has contributed to five goals and an assist thus far, with Neil Harris’ side sitting 13th in the second tier table.

Palace are not the only side that have been credited with interest, with Nottingham Forest joining the race for Esse, who has enjoyed a breakout campaign in the Championship this term. That's according to a report from The Telegraph, where it has been reported that Esse is a "long-term" target for the high-flying Premier League outfit.

Interest mounts in Romain Esse

There has been no shortage of speculation surrounding Esse's future at The Den for some time now, with the 19-year-old emerging as one of the most promising young attackers at Championship level. Esse, who debuted in the 2022/23 campaign and was a bit-part player last time out, has started in every available match for the Lions.

A recent report published by Standard Sport revealed that Palace are exploring a "buy-to-loan" deal which would see Esse join in January but return to Millwall until the end of the season. However, the club could be set to profit handsomely from any potential exit.

That's because he has a "sizeable release clause", as per the previous report, and while the value of that does remain officially undisclosed for the time being, it's clear Millwall are poised to receive a cash influx when his departure is sanctioned.

It was previously reported that Palace were unlikely to secure an agreement for the Lions' talent during the January window, and it looked as though their pursuit of the winger may wait until at least the summer. However, Romano is reporting that stance has changed of late.

AFC Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Forest are also interested in the player, according to the South London Press, making this a potentially major deal for Palace ahead of numerous rivals.

Crystal Palace's EFL track record is impressive

The Eagles have reportedly been tracking Esse for a long time, and could be encouraged to make a move given the successes of three previous, and similar Championship purchases in Michael Olise, Ebere Eze, and Adam Wharton.

Esse put pen to paper on a new long-term deal not so long ago, which has put the Lions and Neil in a strong position. Millwall should retain a fairly tough stance on the player though, considering he has been a key player during the 2024/25 campaign.

They should be prepared to make any club pay the amount needed to trigger his release clause, but it could be a move that suits multiple parties, with Millwall likely to get a huge fee and Palace another EFL starlet with bags of potential in the long-term.