Millwall eyeing up summer transfer swoop for 15-goal striker

Millwall have got Shrewsbury Town striker Daniel Udoh on their transfer radar ahead of the summer window, according to Football Insider.

Lions’ scouts are said to have been watching Udoh in action recently with a view to the London club making a move ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for Salop under Steve Cotterill’s management this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions from 48 appearances – including at Anfield against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

It’s been the best scoring season of Udoh’s career in the EFL, having only scored nine goals in his first two seasons with the Shropshire side since making the move from non-league AFC Telford United in 2019.

Udoh is on a contract at Shrewsbury until the summer of 2023, meaning that Millwall would have to pay a fee if they wanted to take the striker to The Den, with Gary Rowett reportedly looking for a powerful and mobile forward to lead the line next season.

The Verdict

Udoh is having the best season of his career, but Millwall probably need to be cautious and consider whether he could be a one-season wonder.

He didn’t show this kind of scoring prowess in the last couple of seasons – perhaps it’s just all fallen into place for the 25-year-old and he’s now in the right system at Shrewsbury.

Millwall will need some more fire-power next season with Benik Afobe going back to Stoke City following his loan spell (although his contract expires this summer and he could feasibly return to The Den on a permanent deal) and Oli Burke’s loan will be up as well.

Whether Udoh is the right man remains to be seen, however a striker of some kind will definitely be on the agenda for Rowett.