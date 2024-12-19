This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall’s search for a new manager has led to speculation linking them with a move for Shamrock Rovers’ Stephen Bradley.

According to the Irish Mirror, the Lions have shortlisted the Irishman as a potential replacement for Neil Harris, who departed the club by mutual consent last week to bring an end to his second permanent stint as boss.

Stephen Bradley linked with Millwall job after Shamrock Rovers success

Stephen Bradley's Shamrock Rovers record - as of Dec. 18th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 368 200 72 96 54.35

Bradley has been with Rovers since November 2016, and has led the club to remarkable success.

This includes a 2019 FAI Cup triumph, as well as an unprecedented four league titles in a row from 2020 to 2023, losing out this year to Shelbourne.

However, their disappointment in the league has been redeemed by an impressive run in the Europa Conference League, where they have earned 11 points from a possible 15 in their opening five league phase games.

Stephen Bradley may be a risky appointment for Millwall

Here, we ask some of our FLW writers their verdict on whether Bradley would be a smart appointment by Millwall...

Declan Harte

Bradley has done stellar work in Irish football, and it’s no surprise that this European run Rovers are on is now garnering attention in England.

If Bradley is interested in a move abroad then now would be as good a time as any to strike, as his stock has never been higher.

However, walking away from the team he’s been with for the last eight years will be tough, especially if it means doing so midway through this European season, as he has built a strong connection with the Dublin club.

He would be an exciting appointment for Millwall, with these results in the Conference League showing his tactical acumen for this level.

Rovers play attractive, attacking football that supporters would appreciate, and his league record shows that he knows how to get results.

But his lack of experience in the Championship means he would be a bit of an unknown, which makes him a risky appointment, yet it could be one worth taking given how well Rovers have performed in Europe this year.

And if Bradley has any ambition to one day manage the Ireland national side, then going to England and succeeding would be an obviously huge asset to add to his already impressive CV.

Ben Wignall

Given their stability as a Championship club, Millwall are an attractive proposition for managers not only out of work, but also ones in jobs too.

The Lions hierarchy tend to give their bosses time to do their job, aside from perhaps Joe Edwards, who never seemed the right fit for them from the get-go, and whilst the likes of Mark Robins will be high on the shortlist of fans, Bradley is an interesting - but risky - proposition.

Bradley has been at Shamrock for eight years now, and having won the League of Ireland four times in that period, naturally there will be suitors at some point - it's just about whether or not the right club comes along to tempt Bradley away.

However, I'd have serious reservations that the Millwall hot-seat may be a bit too big for a manager who has only managed at one club in his career, at a level which is far inferior to that of the Championship.

I have no doubts that Bradley will make the move to England or perhaps the Scottish Premiership one day in the near future, but I think that there are plenty of more suitable candidates - the likes of Robins, Steven Schumacher and even if looking at Ireland, Damien Duff strikes me as a better alternative.