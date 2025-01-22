Millwall are hoping to secure the permanent signing of Middlesbrough forward Josh Coburn in the winter transfer window.

According to London News Online, the Lions are looking to sign the 22-year-old before the February 3 transfer deadline.

The striker is currently on loan with Alex Neil’s side, joining in the summer from Boro where he had struggled for consistent game-time after coming through the academy system.

Coburn has scored twice from seven appearances in the Championship so far this season, with injuries preventing him from playing a larger role with the South Bermondsey outfit.

Josh Coburn - 2024/25 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Middlesbrough 2 (0) 0 Millwall 7 (5) 2 (0) As of January 22nd

Millwall eye full-time deal for Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn

Millwall are reportedly interested in securing a permanent move for Coburn this month.

Neil is looking to make additions to his attacking options before the market shuts in just under two weeks, but a full-time swoop for the 22-year-old would be a different approach.

Coburn is currently on the sidelines with a broken metatarsal, with his last appearance for the club coming in November when Neil Harris was in charge.

Despite the injury issues that have plagued his time at The Den so far, it’s understood that Millwall have been impressed by Coburn's impact when in the team.

This has led to an interest in a permanent deal, although it remains to be seen whether Middlesbrough would sanction such a move this month.

This January is Neil’s first opportunity to make improvements to the first team squad since being appointed manager, with midfield also seen as an area that needs strengthening, as per London News Online's report.

Middlesbrough could welcome Josh Coburn sale to raise transfer funds

Coburn hasn’t quite been able to establish himself as a key figure in Michael Carrick’s first-team squad over the past few years, so a permanent sale could be on the cards.

The striker was already out on loan in League One with Bristol Rovers when Carrick replaced Chris Wilder in the dugout at the Riverside Stadium in October 2022, but after a run in the starting 11 early on in 2023-24, the Bedale-born attacker couldn't get himself back in.

Coburn was showing promising signs at Millwall before he was sidelined, but his injury record is starting to become a concern.

It will depend on the size of the fee, of course, but a fully fit Coburn would be a good permanent addition for Neil’s squad, as he still has his best years ahead of him and a pretty impressive upside and potential.

The opportunity to raise additional funds for Boro is also something they will probably welcome at this stage, as it will allow Carrick the chance to bring in players for what could be a hectic end to their January business.