Millwall eyeing up January transfer move for Middlesbrough player

Millwall are looking at bolstering their strike-force in the January transfer window and are eyeing up Middlesbrough’s Uche Ikpeazu, according to The Sun on Sunday (December 19, page 69).

Ikpeazu only arrived at the Riverside in the summer after one season at Wycombe Wanderers, where he scored six Championship goals in 31 appearances as the Chairboys were sent back down to League One.

Neil Warnock took a punt on the 26-year-old in the summer for £750,000 and he was used frequently by the veteran manager until his sacking.

And since Chris Wilder arrived at Boro the big striker has been out of favour and has been restricted to just brief cameo appearances, with only one of those being over 10 minutes long – that came against Swansea City.

Football Insider reported last month that the club will listen to offers for Ikpeazu in January and now Gary Rowett’s side are said to be keen on both a loan and permanent deal for the target man when the transfer window re-opens.

The Verdict

For years Millwall have had Matt Smith as an outlet from the start of matches or off the bench and he’s been really effective – and he’s still getting his chances under Rowett.

Ikpeazu is in that mold – a really physical striker who will throw his weight around but he’s also mobile for his size.

Chris Wilder clearly doesn’t rate him enough to start games though with Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar his chosen front two, and that situation is unlikely to change anytime soon.

A loan deal may be the best option here with Ikpeazu giving Millwall something different in attack, but there’s likely to be other clubs who are also interested come January.