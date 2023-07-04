This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Millwall are keen on signing Burnley defender Luke McNally this summer, it has emerged.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Premier League side are willing to allow their player to head out on loan once again this season and Millwall plan to snap him up.

That would see Millwall rival for Coventry to get McNally, with the Sky Blues also keen on bringing the central defender to their club once again this summer.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season at the Coventry Building Society Arena and played a regular role for the club as they reached the Championship play-off final.

Would Luke McNally be a good signing for Millwall?

With the above Millwall transfer link in mind, though, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed whether or not this would be a good signing for the Lions.

Declan Harte

McNally proved a smart signing for Coventry in the second half of the season.

The defender showed that he is ready to compete for a top Championship side, with excellent performances for the Sky Blues.

The Irishman would therefore be a smart signing for Millwall, as he would command a starting position in Gary Rowett’s side.

McNally should be prioritising game time next season and he is unlikely to get that at Burnley, so a move away also makes most sense for him.

Coventry may have the advantage in this transfer battle due to his history with the club, but if Millwall can sway him in their direction then it could be excellent business for the Lions.

Brett Worthington

This would be another strong signing through the door for Millwall.

The 23-year-old showed at Coventry City in the second half of last season that he is a player who has all the attributes to succeed at this level.

It seems in Vincent Kompany’s eyes that he isn’t ready for first-team action at Burnley, so another loan move makes sense.

McNally went from playing no football in the early parts of the season to a consistent presence in the Coventry defence, playing a big role in the club reaching the play-offs.

So, this is definitely a signing that Millwall should do all they can to secure, and given the fact that they are somewhat light in the central area of defence, it is a must for Gary Rowett ahead of the new campaign.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With Burnley after Zian Flemming at the moment, this transfer link is fascinating.

Could McNally potentially be used in a deal for the Dutchman? Only time will tell.

As for the signing itself, this would be a good signing for Millwall in my opinion.

McNally showed last season at Coventry City that his move up to the Championship did not come too soon and proved a solid addition to their backline as they fought for Premier League promotion.

It's no surprise to hear that the Sky Blues want him back, but if Millwall can sneak in and snap him up ahead of them, it would be really good business for Gary Rowett's side.