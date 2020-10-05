Millwall eye potential Liverpool transfer raid

Millwall want to bolster their attacking ranks with the addition of Liverpool striker Liam Millar.

With Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott facing a number of weeks on the sidelines with an ankle problem he sustained against Burnley in the EFL Cup recently, Lions boss Gary Rowett might be forced back into the market.

Goal believe that the Lions are interested in the Reds forward, who was recently nominated for September’s Premier League Youth Player of the Month after shining for Liverpool’s Under-23s.

Liam Millar has been shortlisted for the @PLYouth Player of the Month award for September 🔴🙌 pic.twitter.com/MKvaQ0K2rq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 5, 2020

Millar joined Liverpool’s academy from Fulham in 2016, although he’s made just one senior appearance which came in last season’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Shrewsbury when Jurgen Klopp didn’t name a single first-team player in the squad.

The 21-year-old has spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock, but failed to impress at Rugby Park, scoring just two goals in 36 games.

But Millwall, who’ve found goals hard to come by since the season restarted, could be about to give Millar an opportunity to prove himself in England.

The Verdict

On paper, if this was to happen, it doesn’t appear the smartest piece of business.

Millwall are lacking goals, whilst Millar notched just twice in two seasons in Scotland, which is a far easier league than the Championship.

Given Millar’s record north of the border, I’d be surprised to see the Lions pursue a deal.