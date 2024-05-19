Highlights Flemming attracting summer bids, Millwall bracing for potential departure.

Millwall may accept £5m for Flemming after rejecting £11m and £15m offers previously.

Frustrating situation for fans as Flemming likely to leave, but he has earned a move to shine on a bigger stage.

Millwall are once again bracing themselves for summer interest in their star forward Zian Flemming.

That is according to a Patreon report this morning from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed another solid season at The Den, and now manager Neil Harris may face an uphill battle to retain the services of his key attacker.

Newly promoted side Ipswich Town have been credited with an interest in the Dutchman, whilst it remains to be seen whether previous admirers Burnley return with fresh bids this summer.

Nixon's report also suggests Millwall are looking to find a loan partner for their 20-year-old youngster Aidomo Emakhu, with interest in England and from clubs abroad.

Millwall bracing for Flemming bids

The report states that the Lions are expecting bids for the Dutchman this summer.

Nixon reports that Millwall could accept around £5m for Flemming, should a sale be commissioned during the upcoming transfer window.

This would be a notably discounted fee however, as Millwall rejected what would've been a club record transfer fee received for Flemming had they cashed in last summer.

Nixon states in his report this morning that the Clarets had an £11m approach turned down last summer by the Lions.

Millwall lost Flemming gamble

Having reportedly slapped a £15m price tag on Flemming last year, Millwall sent a clear message to potential buyers that they weren't going to be bullied into selling the Dutchman for anything less than what they valued him at.

As respectable and fair as that is, it now looks to have somewhat backfired, with now just one year remaining on Flemming's contract.

At the time, it sent a wave of optimism and excitement through Millwall fans, as the club displayed clear ambitions of securing a Championship play-off place this season with Flemming leading that charge, having finished 8th in 2022/23.

And through his own admission of being happy at the club amid the interest last summer, confidence was flowing that the club would go one better and finally nail down a top six finish this time around.

But after a 13th placed finish this season marked the Lions' worst second tier finish in four years, the club took a disappointing step backwards.

And so with the club now seemingly further away from the promotion dreams they've in recent seasons, they may now feel as though the money generated from a Flemming sale would be for the greater good of the team.

Flemming has earned a move away

At just 25, Flemming could be about to head into what could be the prime years of his career.

The Dutchman will have ambitions and belief that he can play at a level that would see him earn international recognition, but to do this, he may well be forced to search for a larger spotlight to shine on.

Zian Flemming Millwall Championship stats, per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 46 7 5 2022/23 43 15 3

Despite not quite emulating his exploits of last season, Flemming has once again proven he's a top player at Championship level, and deserves to play a part in a side battling for promotion.

Lions fans will be frustrated to see him go, only made ever more frustrating having to swallow the pill of a cut price figure, but they will be unanimous in their recognition that their star has earned his move.