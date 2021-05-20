Millwall enter transfer race to sign in-demand player amid recent scouting mission but face competition

Millwall are set to rival both Hibernian and St Johnstone in trying to make a potential summer move for Hamilton Academical defender Scott McMann, according to The Scottish Sun.

McMann’s future with Hamilton is up in the air following their relegation from the Scottish Premier League. According to the latest report from The Scottish Sun, they will be willing to cash in on the 24-year-old this summer if they were to receive the right sort of offer for him. That comes with the full-back having amassed nearly 200 appearances for the club and still having two years left on his deal.

It is being reported that Millwall are interested in making a move for McMann this summer, with the Lions believed to have sent scouts to watch the defender in action during Hamilton’s defeat against Kilmarnock last Sunday. That comes with Gary Rowett planning a summer rebuild and hoping to add enough quality to the squad to help his side challenge the top-six next term.

The Lions are set to face competition from both Hibernian and St Johnstone for McMann, with the two Scottish clubs also believed to be keen to bring in the 24-year-old this summer. It is being reported that Hibs see him as a potential replacement for Josh Doig who is being strongly linked with a potential switch to both Sunderland and Stoke City.

The verdict

This seems like a potentially very promising signing for Millwall to make this summer, with McMann a player with a lot of experience under his belt already despite only being 24-years-old. He is clearly someone that would be too good to have to drop down to the second tier of Scottish football following Hamilton’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Lions seem to have been suitably impressed by the defender in their recent scouting of him, and you feel that Rowett has earned the right to be backed to bring him into the club if he feels the defender is someone who can enhance his current options. The defender still has a few more years to be developed before he reaches his prime so it could be a wise investment to make.

Given the interest from both Hibs and St Johnstone, it could be that the Lions need to move swiftly to try and secure a move for McMann during the summer transfer window. However, the chance to move down to England and prove himself in the Championship might be something that is difficult for him to turn down and that might give Millwall an edge in securing his signature.