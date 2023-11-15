Highlights Adrian Clarke believes Joe Edwards is an exciting appointment for Millwall and was impressed with the team's 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Edwards has a successful coaching background and is likely to connect well with the players while implementing a more progressive style of play.

If Edwards can build upon Gary Rowett's solid foundations, Millwall may have the potential to be play-off contenders in the Championship this season.

Pundit Adrian Clarke believes Joe Edwards will be a success as Millwall head coach.

Edwards was named as the new Lions boss last week, replacing Gary Rowett, who departed The Den after almost four years at the helm last month.

The 37-year-old has been handed his first permanent managerial role having previously had spells as a coach at Chelsea and Everton, as well as a stint as interim manager of England U20s, and his reign got off to an excellent start as his side beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Goals from Murray Wallace, George Saville, Wes Harding and Brooke Norton-Cuffy secured an emphatic victory over the struggling Owls, and the Lions moved up to 15th in the Championship table, six points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

What did Adrian Clarke say?

Clarke was impressed with Edwards' start to life as Millwall boss, and he believes that he is an exciting appointment for the Lions.

"Dream start, absolutely brilliant," Clarke said on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"I interviewed him earlier this year, had a real good, long, in-depth chat with him, and he's a very impressive guy, really likeable.

"He's been coaching for so, so long, and he's been a number one at academy level and been incredibly successful there with the youth teams.

"If you remember, he was the one who took Chelsea to the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy where they narrowly lost to Lincoln.

"He got so good, that he then had to become part of a first-team setup, of which he then had to take a backroom role.

"I'd be excited if I was a Millwall fan."

"I think he'll get on great with the players, they will like him, and they will like the fact that he'll get them playing and he'll show confidence in them," Clarke continued.

"I think the difference in this game at Hillsborough was that he had the centre-backs holding onto the ball a little bit longer, moving with it, passing it progressively from the goalie sometimes as well.

"He's going to bring in that, and try and take it to the next level, without sacrificing what makes Millwall Millwall, so he'll find the right blend, I'm pretty sure of that."

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What next for Millwall?

It was the perfect start for Edwards on Saturday, albeit against a poor Sheffield Wednesday side.

Edwards is a coach with a lot of potential, and his appointment fits in with the trend of Championship clubs going for young, up-and-coming managers.

Rowett left incredibly solid foundations for Edwards to build upon, and if he can implement a more attractive, attacking style of play, Millwall could be play-off contenders once again this campaign.

Edwards will now have time on the training ground with his players during the international break, and the Lions are back in action when they face Coventry City at The Den in just under two weeks.