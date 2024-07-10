Millwall are closing in on the signing of Lukas Jensen from Lincoln City.

According to The Mirror, the Lions have been granted permission to discuss personal terms with the 25-year-old ahead of a proposed move, and the towering goalkeeper will also undergo a medical.

The London club are searching for a new shot-stopper this summer, and have set their sights on the Dane.

Jensen has been an important part of the Imps’ first team squad since joining the League One club from Burnley in the summer of 2023.

The Dane has made 74 league appearances across the last two campaigns, having spent 2022-23 on loan at Accrington Stanley, keeping 28 clean sheets in that time for both clubs.

Lukas Jensen - Accrington Stanley & Lincoln City League Stats (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2022-23 (Accrington) 29 41 (9) 2023-24 (Lincoln) 45 39 (19)

Millwall goalkeeper search set to end with Lukas Jensen transfer

No fee has yet been agreed with Lincoln over bringing Jensen to the Den for next season.

It is understood that there are still some small details to be figured out before the transfer can be finalised.

However, Millwall have moved a step closer to securing their man, with Lincoln granting the Championship side permission to discuss terms with the player.

Jensen is in the final year of his contract, which should help bring down the final cost of the deal, as Lincoln have a poor negotiating position.

It is believed that the Lions are searching for two new goalkeepers this summer, but Jensen is likely to become the new first choice addition to Neil Harris’ squad.

The South Bermondsey outfit have also confirmed the capture of Japhet Tanganga following his release from Tottenham.

The defender has been available as a free agent, having spent the second half of last season on loan with the Championship side.

The centre-back featured 18 times in the Championship last season, helping the club avoid relegation to League One and played a big part in their five-match winning streak to end 2023-24 - although he was sent off on the final day of the campaign at Swansea City for a scuffle with Jerry Yates.

Millwall’s summer transfer business

Jensen will arrive as a successor for Matija Sarkic, who tragically passed away last month.

Second-choice goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski departed as a free agent, leaving the club after his contract came to an end.

So far, the only incomings at Millwall this summer have been Macaulay Langstaff from Notts County, signing in a deal worth a reported £700,000, plus add-ons, and Tanganga has now joined to make that two deals done.

The Lions will have until 30 August to finish any remaining business, with their opening league game set to take place at home against Watford on 10 August.

Lukas Jensen signing would be a coup for Millwall

Jensen has gone from strength to strength during his time at Lincoln, keeping an impressive 19 clean sheets in the league last season.

He won the League One club’s Player of the Year award as they narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

Standing at 6ft 6in, Jensen is certainly a towering presence in his 18-yard box, and not many strikers will want to have to go up for an aerial battle with him as they are likely to lose.

Given the length of time on Jensen's contract at Lincoln, this could also end up being a relatively cheap deal for Millwall given his potential, and it could prove to be a great bargain if he ends up continuing on his current upwards trajectory.