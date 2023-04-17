Millwall will be without Charlie Cresswell for the remainder of the season after he required surgery for an eye injury picked up against West Brom at the start of the month.

Cresswell has excelled since joining from Leeds United

That will be a big blow for Gary Rowett, as the England U21 international had established himself as a key performer for the Lions, even if he had a mixed start after initially joining from Leeds United.

Cresswell has featured in 28 games this season, scoring four goals, and his dominant partnership with Jake Cooper at the heart of the defence has been key to helping Millwall to fifth in the table.

However, he is not going to be involved for the promotion push, as the club confirmed that the centre-back had required surgery following the eye issue, that has prevented him from featuring in the previous three games.

“Charlie Cresswell underwent successful eye surgery on Monday morning. The club would like to send its best wishes to Cressy and hopes for a speedy recovery.”

Whilst the update from the club didn’t specify a time frame on his recovery, it has been revealed elsewhere that the issue has ended his season, so he is likely to return to Leeds ahead of pre-season at Elland Road, where he will look to force his way into the first-team setup under the new boss.

Cresswell's absence is an issue for Rowett

It’s fair to say that Rowett isn’t working with the biggest squad, so this is a big blow for Millwall, particularly as they have also lost Murray Wallace now, meaning the defence will be stretched for the final games of the campaign. Nevertheless, the Londoners will still feel they can get the results they need to reach the play-offs.

For Cresswell, he clearly bought into what Millwall are about, and he will have got exactly what he wanted from this loan spell. But, it will be hugely frustrating for him that he can only watch on as his teammates look to get the job done.

And, if they do get over the line, a return to The Den could potentially be on the cards. But, that’s a discussion for another day, as Millwall will just be looking to build on the crucial win over Preston when they take on Birmingham City at home tomorrow, in what will be another challenging test for Rowett against his old club.