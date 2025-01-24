Millwall have been fairly busy in the January transfer window so far, as Alex Neil looks to shape his squad during his first full month in charge.

The Lions have brought in forward Aaron Connolly from Championship rivals Sunderland and centre-back Tristan Crama from Premier League side Brentford.

In terms of outgoings, Millwall academy graduate Romain Esse has joined Crystal Palace in a deal worth £14.5 million, while experienced striker Tom Bradshaw has also left The Den and signed for Oxford United.

New boss Neil will no doubt be looking to further strengthen the squad that he has inherited before the end of the month, especially considering that the club were reportedly prioritising signing an attacking midfielder ahead of the transfer window opening and are yet to bring one in.

London News Online reported this week that Millwall have launched a bid to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Luke Cundle, so he could be a player that gives Neil another option in that area of the pitch.

It remains to be seen what business Millwall will complete before the end of the transfer window, but let's see how their lineup could look if they were to sign Cundle this month.

GK - Lukas Jensen

Lukas Jensen has been Millwall's first-choice goalkeeper this season.

The summer signing from Lincoln City will be hoping to add to his several good performances so far during the remainder of the season.

RB - Ryan Leonard

Ryan Leonard has been a regular at right-back for Millwall this season.

The 32-year-old has captained the side on a number of occasions during the last couple of months and adds valuable experience to the side.

CB - Japhet Tanganga

Japhet Tanganga has been one of the Lions' standout players this season.

Signing the defender on a free transfer following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur has proven to be one of the best pieces of summer business in the Championship.

CB - Jake Cooper

The recent arrival of Tristan Crama from Brentford gives Alex Neil options, and may even encourage him to experiment further with three at the back, but if he reverts to the system that led to the Lions scoring twice away against Sheffield Wednesday, then Jake Cooper is likely to get the nod alongside Tanganga.

Cooper returned from injury in the defeat against Hull last weekend.

LB - Joe Bryan

Joe Bryan is in talks with Millwall, according to reports

Joe Bryan has featured regularly at left-back for Millwall this season.

The 31-year-old is one of a few players in the Lions' squad with Premier League experience.

CM - George Saville

Midfielder George Saville has racked up more than 200 appearances across two spells at The Den.

The 31-year-old also has over 50 caps for Northern Ireland, further showing the level of quality he possesses.

CM - Casper De Norre

Casper De Norre has been Saville's partner in Millwall's midfield for the majority of this season.

The 27-year-old Belgian scored the winning goal away at Swansea City in October.

CAM - Luke Cundle

If Millwall do complete a deal to sign Cundle this month, then he would likely slot into the team just in front of Saville and De Norre in midfield.

Luke Cundle's Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 72 8 11

Exciting youngster Ra'ees Bangura-Williams impressed for the Lions in that position against Cardiff on Tuesday night, and he will no doubt make plenty more starts before the end of the season, but if Cundle makes a move to The Den, then he will also be in contention to play that role.

RM - Femi Azeez

Femi Azeez has not started every week for Millwall since his summer arrival from Reading, but he has shown what he is capable of occasionally so far.

Duncan Watmore's early season goalscoring form has dried up, so giving Azeez a run in the side once he returns from injury could potentially help to improve the Lions' fortunes in the final third.

LM - Calum Scanlon

Teenage full-back Calum Scanlon scored his first goal for Millwall against Cardiff City in midweek after starting higher up the pitch.

The Liverpool youngster, who is on loan at The Den, has not had many minutes since his arrival in South London, but if he can replicate his performance against the Bluebirds regularly, then he could get an extended run in the side.

ST - Mihailo Ivanovic

Neil has opted to start Mihailo Ivanovic up front in a couple of his early games in charge of Millwall, although Aaron Connolly, Macaulay Langstaff and Josh Coburn will also be competing to start in that role.

The Serbian striker scored the winning goal against Blackburn Rovers at The Den last month.