Don Goodman believes Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher could have a good chance of securing the Millwall job if the club is looking to hire someone with Championship experience.

Speaking to CoinPoker, the broadcaster also spoke about Des Buckingham's sacking, with the 39-year-old being relieved of his duties at Oxford United on Sunday afternoon.

The U's had been on a poor run of form and had only won one game since mid-September after last Saturday's defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite this, not many people would have expected Buckingham to be sacked the following day, considering the U's are still outside of the relegation zone and the fact the young manager had guided the club to the Championship just months ago.

Championship table (20th-22nd) Team P GD Pts 20 Oxford United 20 -12 18 21 Cardiff City 20 -13 18 22 Portsmouth 19 -13 17

In terms of the Lions, they saw Neil Harris resign earlier this month, with his last game coming against Middlesbrough last Saturday.

He ended his reign with three defeats on the spin, but even after this, the club is still in a fairly respectable league position at this stage, sitting in 13th.

There has been a lot of noise about who could potentially take over from Harris, but it's unclear who will be his successor at this stage.

Don Goodman issues verdict on Millwall's next boss, Des Buckingham's Oxford United exit

Weighing up potential candidates for the Lions' top job at The Den, Goodman mentioned three names, including a familiar face for the second-tier outfit.

He said: "Millwall is an interesting one as they tried to change the style last season by bringing in Joe Edwards and it didn't work. I would imagine they're trying to bring in another Neil Harris-esq manager.

"The one that springs to mind, and you might laugh, is Gary Rowett who has a great pedigree and knows the club. But they can't keep doing this and going back to managers. At least they have the luxury of not being in a relegation fight.

"If they're looking to hire a manager with Championship experience, appointing either one of Ryan Lowe or Steven Schumacher could be a possibility. But I'm sure there are others out there."

Rowett, however, looks set to take charge of Oxford, who are in relegation danger after a poor run of form.

The U's were never expected to thrive this season though - and Goodman believes Buckingham's dismissal was a harsh one.

"From the outside looking in, it looks a harsh one," he continued.

"Des Buckingham's sacking came as a surprise due to the fact you'd think he would have credit in the bank after steering them to the Championship for the first time in so many years.

"If you're Oxford, as is the same for so many promoted teams, survival is the name of the game. But the hierarchy must be feeling that they should be performing better with the squad they've got.

That's the only thing I can think of despite their results taking a little bit of a downward turn.

"The hierarchy will probably be thinking that, by replacing Des now, his successor will have over half a season to work with the players and get enough points to keep them up. That's the only logic I could apply."

Millwall should be looking to hire a solid manager

The last thing the Lions need to do at this point is go for a risky manager.

They could slide down the table if their new boss isn't the right fit, so bringing in someone who already knows this level and has done well in the second tier before could be useful.

Lowe is definitely someone who should be considered for the role.

Schumacher may not be a bad choice either - but Lowe stayed at Preston for quite a while.

In terms of Oxford, Buckingham's sacking was harsh, and whoever comes in will need to be a clear upgrade on him. Is Rowett a clear upgrade? That will have been debated on social media already.