‘Millwall do need to add some extra firepower’ – The Den touted as potential destination for Middlesbrough player: The verdict

Millwall have emerged as a potential landing spot for Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, according to TEAMtalk.

It is understood that Akpom has been told to find another club, with Millwall one of the clubs that his representatives have offered him to.

But would he be a good signing for the Lions? And do they need him?

Jordan Rushworth

Millwall do need to add some extra firepower to their squad during the summer as they target a push for the top-six positions next season. This is a transfer that would be something of a gamble for the Lions given that Chuba Akpom has not been able to impress during his time with Middlesbrough.

Akpom is a player that does have ability and he has shown that during previous spells with the likes of PAOK and Hull City. However, he is not someone who has ever been able to show consistent form throughout his career and has often when playing in England been used more from the bench.

Gary Rowett will be wanting someone to come into their forward line and guarantee a certain amount of goals for them in the final third. Akpom would be able to chip in with a few goals but there would be doubts over how many he would be able to get.

This is one to avoid for me, Millwall will feel they can get better options than Akpom for cheaper as well so it would make sense for them to pursue moves for other players ahead of this one.

Chris Thorpe

I can only really see Millwall going in for Akpom if they fail to bring in a striker who is a bit more potent, as the Boro man has hardly set the world alight in the North East.

Five goals in 20 games isn’t a bad tally but I’m not sure if he suits the style of football that Gary Rowett is trying to play at the New Den.

Maybe he just needs a move in order to find his feet again as he is still just 25-years-old, a key indicator that his prime years are arguably still ahead of him.

He wouldn’t be the worst addition that the Lions could make but I do feel that they are at a level now where they could be doing better.

Ben Wignall

Gary Rowett’s striking options flatter to deceive a little bit, with Matt Smith, Tom Bradshaw, Mason Bennett and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scoring just 16 goals between them all season.

With stats like that it’s a miracle that Millwall got into the top half of the table again but it also wouldn’t be a shock to see the club bolster their options – and a return to London could bring the best out of Akpom.

His record of five Championship goals in 38 appearances last season for Middlesbrough isn’t great, however, in the right system I believe he could be a success.

Akpom at the age of 25 isn’t the finished article yet and if he becomes the focal point of Millwall’s attack you may very well see a different player to the one Neil Warnock wants to get rid of – but one stumbling block could be wages as I’m not sure that the Lions could afford to pay what you imagine he’s on at Boro.