Millwall defender delivers verdict on Reading’s survival chances

Millwall defender Jake Cooper believes that Reading have what it takes to ensure their Championship status for another year, with the 27-year-old citing the quality of the squad as to why he believes the Royals will survive the second-tier drop, in conversation with Berkshire Live.

The Reading academy graduate scored the sole goal of the game when Millwall travelled to the Select Car Leasing Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Reading are now just five points above the drop zone, with Derby County and Barnsley eyeing up the Royals’ position just outside the relegation zone.

The Berkshire club have matches against Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers coming up as their next three games, before a massive clash with the Tykes at the start of April.

On the flip side of things, Cooper’s goal could prove to be pivotal in the grand scheme of things, with Millwall sitting three points outside of the play-offs after winning their last five league matches.

Speaking to Berkshire Live about his former club’s chances of surviving the Championship drop, Cooper said: “Yes, obviously they have got good enough players.

“It’s been a bit of a shame from the outside, to look in and see what has happened.

“They have been deducted points and it’s a shame. I’m really fond of this club still, my nephew is in the academy, it was of course a big part of my life.

“I still live locally, so I’m hoping that they can pull through and I think they have a good chance to be part of this league next season.”

The verdict

Looking at their players at Reading’s disposal, they certainly have enough quality to get out of the mess they find themselves in.

The likes of Lucas Joao, John Swift, Tom Ince and Andy Rinomhota are all excellent Championship players who have the individual ability to help influence results in their favour.

However, as a collective, they have found things difficult all season and that is why they have struggled to make the necessary strides out of this relegation battle.

Cooper is certainly correct in what he says about the individual quality that they possess, it is now down to Paul Ince to get the very best out of the whole squad.