Millwall dealt transfer setback in pursuit of midfielder signing

Millwall have seen a bid for Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson rejected by the Scottish Premiership side, Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph has reported.

Ferguson enjoyed an impressive campaign for Aberdeen last season, scoring 11 goals in 36 league games, something which has seemingly caught the attention those at The Den.

It was recently reported that Millwall had made a £1.5million bid for Ferguson, although it seems they will have to increase that bid if they are to secure the services of the 22-year-old.

Can you get 28/28 on this Millwall quiz?

1 of 28 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1885 1895 1905 1915

According to this latest update, Aberdeen have now rejected that bid from Millwall for Ferguson, with the Pittodrie club apparently valuing the midfielder at a much higher price.

There are still two years remaining on Ferguson’s contract with Aberdeen, securing his future with the club until the summer of 2024, and ensuring they are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for him.

It remains to be seen whether Millwall will increase their offer for the midfielder, as they look to build on an encouraging ninth place finish in the Championship last season.

The Verdict

It will certainly be intruiging to see how Millwall respond to having this bid knocked back by Aberdeen.

Ferguson certainly impressed in Scottish Premiership last season, and could therefore be a useful addition to Gary Rowett’s side going forward.

As a result, pursuing a deal for the 22-year-old could well be useful, although it could seemingly take Millwall into club record territory in terms of the fee they would have to pay.

With that in mind, it would look to be some statement of intent by the club, if they were to pull this deal off.