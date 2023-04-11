Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Charlie Cresswell is set to miss the remainder of the regular Championship season while Ryan Leonard will also be unavailable for selection for a considerable period due to injury.

Cresswell has not featured for the Lions since suffering a fractured eye-socket during the club's meeting with West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

Leonard meanwhile was a notable absentee from Millwall's match-day squad yesterday as he missed the club's clash with Hull City due to a groin injury that he picked up against Luton Town.

Millwall were unable to secure a positive result on their travels as the Tigers claimed all three points at the MKM Stadium.

Adama Traore scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game in the 70th minute of this fixture.

As a result of Preston North End's win over Reading, Millwall are now only above Ryan Lowe's side in the league standings on goal difference.

What has Millwall boss Gary Rowett said about Charlie Cresswell and Ryan Leonard's injuries?

After his side's defeat to Hull, Rowett issued an update on Cresswell and Leonard's injuries.

Speaking to Southwark News, the Lions boss said: "I think Lenny will probably be about three weeks.

"It’s disappointing but it could’ve been a lot worse.

"At this stage of the season three weeks might as well be three months in some ways because of the situation.

"I don’t know whether Cressy needs an operation but I think, regardless of whether he needs it or not, it’ll be a pretty similar time scale.

"Probably another four to five weeks I believe, so he probably won’t play a massive part in the rest of the season, I’d imagine, although I’m not a medical expert."

How big of a blow are these two injuries for Millwall in terms of their play-off push?

While there is a possibility that Leonard could potentially feature in Millwall's final game of the regular campaign against Blackburn in May, Cresswell will not be available due to the extent of his issue.

Not being able to turn to these two players at what is such a crucial stage of the season is a significant blow for the Lions.

Leonard has featured on 12 occasions for Millwall since the turn of the year while Cresswell has managed to record a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 7.08 in the Championship during his loan spell.

The Lions will need other members of their squad to step up to the mark in their upcoming fixtures as they cannot afford to experience a major dip in form as a host of teams are still eyeing a top-six finish.