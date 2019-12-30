Millwall dealt blow with injury update

Millwall have been dealt a blow on the injury front as it has been revealed that midfielder Ben Thompson could miss the majority of the season with an ankle injury.

It has been reported by News at Den that the 24-year-old undergoes surgery on Monday afternoon on his ankle ligaments, which he damaged in Millwall’s 1-0 win against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium at the start of the month, where Thompson landed awkwardly after blocking a cross. He is set to be on the sidelines until March.

Although the initial prognosis was not positive, this latest development could prove to be a massive blow for the Millwall manager.

The injury to Thompson means that the South London club are cutting things fine in midfield, with 18-year-old Billy Mitchell the only available cover in the centre for Jayson Molumby and Shaun Williams.

It may mean that Millwall are forced to spend in the upcoming transfer market, as another injury to a midfielder could prove to be disastrous for their season.

Thompson spent the first half on last season on loan at Portsmouth in League One, returning to the Den last January and making a big impression.

He was rewarded with a long-term contract in the summer by the club, and has gone on to make 24 appearances in all competitions this term for the Lions, scoring once.

The Verdict

It has proved to be worse than first feared for Millwall, and Thompson will now miss a large chunk of the season as he recovers from the operation.

What this will mean for Gary Rowett is that he needs to dip into the transfer market for a back-up midfielder. With Millwall not known for their spending power, finding an adequate target on the cheap may prove to be harder than expected.