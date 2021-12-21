Millwall dealt blow regarding key player as Christmas fixtures loom

Millwall manager Gary Rowett could see his side significantly weakened over the Christmas and New Year period as Jed Wallace has still not shaken off a quad injury.

The influential Lions attacking midfielder was set for a scan on his knock ahead of last weekend’s scheduled match with Preston North End at The Den.

That fixture was postponed though due to COVID cases in the Millwall camp, giving the 27-year-old more time to recover from his issue.

Seemingly though that hasn’t worked, with the five-goal player potentially missing his club’s upcoming games against Swansea City on Boxing Day, Coventry City on December 29 and Bristol City on January 2.

Wallace has missed just 12 league matches for Millwall since the start of the 2017-18 season, which is an exemplary record and his regularity of being on the pitch has helped when it comes to his regular supply of goals and assists.

It is why he would be a major loss over the festive period – but Rowett hasn’t officially ruled him out, he’s more taking precautions instead.

“On the basis of his injury we’d have hoped he had a chance of featuring,” Rowett said, per London News Online.

“But, in terms of his progress, he’s not progressing as quickly as we’d like.

“That’s one we’ll have to assess. You have to be careful with a quad strain, how quickly we bring him back.

“I’d imagine Boxing Day he would be a doubt. And if he’s a doubt for Boxing Day then he’s clearly going to be a doubt for the 29th.

“There’s a chance he might miss both games but there’s also a chance he might recover in time. We’ve still got a little bit of time.”

The Verdict

Wallace is the man that makes Millwall tick and for as long as many fans of the club will remember he’s never really had an injury scare since he arrived at The Den.

So the fact he could miss the next two or three games is a big worry for their chances, especially when they haven’t won that many games recently.

They’re not a one-man team by any stretch of the imagination but the Lions are definitely better with Wallace in than without.

There will be hope that points can be picked up if he does have to sit on the sidelines – a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest earlier in the season when he was absent proves that it can be done but their chances of success surely decrease without him.