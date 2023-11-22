Highlights Danny Murphy doubts whether Joe Edwards can transform Millwall into a possession-based team due to the technical limitations of the squad.

Edwards has had previous coaching experience at top clubs like Chelsea and Everton, but adapting a Championship team like Millwall to a possession-based style will be challenging.

Murphy suggests that Edwards may need to find a variation in Millwall's game to succeed in the competitive league rather than solely focusing on possession-based football.

Pundit Danny Murphy believes Joe Edwards could struggle to change Millwall's style of play.

Edwards was appointed as the Lions new head coach earlier this month, replacing Gary Rowett, who parted company with the club after almost four years at the helm.

The 37-year-old has previously had spells as a coach at Chelsea and Everton, as well as an interim stint as England U20 manager, and he has been handed his first permanent managerial role at The Den.

Edwards' reign got off to the perfect start as his side secured an emphatic 4-0 win over bottom side Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough before the international break.

Millwall currently sit 15th in the Championship table, six points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they face Coventry City in Edwards' first home game in charge on Saturday.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

What did Danny Murphy say?

Murphy believes that Edwards is a talented coach, but he admits that he has reservations about whether he will be able to turn Millwall into a possession-based team.

"I've heard positive things about him, I know a few people who know him and they always spoke well," Murphy said on talkSPORT.

"He's a good coach and he's been well educated at Chelsea.

"Chelsea U18s and U23s and England U20s are the cream of the crop, best young players around, so you've always got good technical players who can do the work with the ball and possession-based football because you're dominating games.

"Even when he was helping Frank (Lampard) with Chelsea's first team, when they finished fourth and got to a cup final, which is a good achievement, they had super players, really good players to work with.

"You're going to dominate 70% of the games, 80% of the games you play in with the quality of players they had.

"When you go to a team like Millwall in a competitive league like the Championship where you will have teams with more depth and better technical players, the adaptation to turn them into a possession-based team is going to be very difficult, which is what Rooney is trying to do at Birmingham for example.

"Now he's not daft, that's why he was talking about playing differently home and away or using the energy of the crowd and trying to make it exciting for them, so we'll see how it goes.

"But if he goes all out to try and adapt Millwall's play into this high possession team or dominant in possession and high energy, it's a really hard contrast to find that high energy and good in possession.

"Most teams who are really good in possession are calm and it's methodical and it's not always easy on the eye, like Martinez at Everton, the Swansea team that came up, Man City now.

"Liverpool do dominate some teams, but they're not that bothered about high possession because they play such high energy, they'll just roll all over them.

"My feeling is that he's working with one hand tied behind his back in trying to make Millwall a very dominant, possession-based team that's going to win that league or get out of that league.

"When I say one hand behind his back, I mean with the type of players he's got to play that way.

"I think he's going to have to find a real variation in their game."

What next for Millwall?

Edwards is an incredibly exciting appointment for the Lions, and while it is a gamble, it fits in with the trend of young, up-and-coming coaches being given a chance in the Championship.

Murphy is right that it could be tough for Edwards to make Millwall a possession-based team, and he must ensure that his side retain some of the qualities that made them hard to beat under Rowett, but they could thrive playing a more progressive, expansive style of play.

After his outstanding start against Sheffield Wednesday, it is a good opportunity for Edwards to pick up another three points against 20th-placed Coventry, who are without a win in their last six games, this weekend.