Crystal Palace look to be closing in on a deal to sign Millwall winger Romain Esse.

This is according to Alan Nixon, who believes Palace are set to fork out around £14.5m to lure the winger to Selhurst Park.

Esse, 19, has been a key player for the Lions this season, and played a role in their success earlier in the campaign.

Romain Esse's 2024/25 campaign at Millwall (All competitions) Appearances 25 Goals 5 Assists 1 (As of January 11th, 2025)

The Championship side made a shrewd move earlier in the season to tie him down to fresh terms, which helped them to strengthen their position at the negotiating table.

Although a release clause was included in this contract, that was never likely to be a low amount, so Alex Neil's side probably had a chance of retaining him beyond the end of the January transfer window.

However, he hasn't been short of interest in recent weeks, with the South London Press reporting that AFC Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest were also admirers.

But it's Oliver Glanser's side that look set to come out on top in this race.

Further details emerge as Crystal Palace close in on Romain Esse deal

Palace are set to fork out £14.5m to sign Esse, according to Nixon.

The same journalist also believes that the Eagles will retain him and not loan him back to the Lions.

Neil's side were keen to have him on loan for the remainder of the campaign, but it doesn't look as though Palace will agree to that, and will include him in their first-team squad immediately instead.

Swooping for the player 'ahead of schedule', Palace will be hoping that their decision to recruit him during the January window will pay dividends for them.

Romain Esse will be keen to make a short-term impact at Crystal Palace

Esse will be desperate to be a key part of Glasner's plans in the short term - because that may allow him to establish himself as an important first-teamer at Selhurst Park.

The last thing he will want to do is end up in Malcolm Ebiowei's situation.

Ebiowei could still do well, considering the potential he has, but he is currently in limbo after a couple of unsuccessful loan spells in recent years.

With Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also set to return to fight for a first-team place in the summer, it's important that Esse can prove his worth this term.

It will certainly be interesting to see whether he can do that.