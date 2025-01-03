Premier League side Crystal Palace are unlikely to move for Millwall winger Romain Esse during the January transfer window – in a boost to the Lions' hopes of keeping him.

That is according to News Shopper, who believes Palace may not dip into the EFL market to recruit him despite enjoying real success in this market before.

Not only did they sign Ebere Eze and Michael Olise from Championship clubs, but they also recruited Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers, and he made a real impact during the second half of last term.

An injury issue may have disrupted Wharton's progress this term, but he could still be a real asset for the Eagles in the long term.

Ahead of January, Oliver Glasner would have been looking at potential areas to strengthen during the winter window, and Palace have continued to be linked with a move for the Lions' star Esse.

The 19-year-old has shown real promise this season, and although he wasn't able to make that much of an impact against Oxford United on New Year's Day, he can be proud of his performances this term.

Establishing himself as a key player at The Den already, he is giving the likes of Femi Azeez and Duncan Watmore a run for their money in the pair's quest to earn starting spots. Azeez was even forced to come off the bench against Oxford.

Romain Esse's 2024/25 campaign at Millwall (All competitions) Appearances 24 Goals 5 Assists 1 (As of January 3rd, 2025)

Crystal Palace set to miss out this month as interest grows in Romain Esse

Even today (January 3rd), Palace have continued to be linked with a move for Esse.

AFC Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are also interested in the player, according to the South London Press.

That interest comes as no surprise, considering Esse has shone this term.

Brighton's interest isn't a surprise either, considering their willingness to recruit from the EFL before, with Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter establishing themselves as important players at the Amex Stadium.

Their arch-rivals Palace, however, are unlikely to secure an agreement for the Lions' talent during the January window as it looks like their pursuit of the winger may wait until at least the summer.

Millwall should take a tough stance on Romain Esse

Esse put pen to paper on a new long-term deal not so long ago, which has put the Lions and Alex Neil in a strong position.

However, there is a release clause in his contract, and that could mean that he ends up leaving The Den sooner rather than later.

The Lions should retain a fairly tough stance on the player though, considering he has been a key player during the 2024/25 campaign.

And they should be prepared to make any club pay the amount needed to trigger his release clause.

They shouldn't look to accept anything less than that.