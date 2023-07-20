Millwall are in talks with Wes Harding as they look to sign the defender on a free transfer following his departure from Rotherham this summer.

Who is Wes Harding?

The 26-year-old is predominantly a right-back, but he can play in other defensive positions, and he was most recently with Rotherham, making 43 appearances for the Millers as they secured their place in the Championship.

Even though the Yorkshire side were keen to keep hold of Harding, he has decided to look elsewhere as he considers his options, and it had been claimed in May that Luton and Coventry were monitoring the player.

However, nothing has materialised, and it appears he could go to The Den, as reporter Rich Cawley revealed that he is in talks over joining Gary Rowett’s side.

The Lions boss will know all about Harding, as he was his manager when the defender started out at Birmingham. Harding left Blues for Rotherham in 2020 and has been a regular since, making over 100 appearances in the past three years.

Millwall interested in Wes Harding

Given his pedigree at this level, with Harding impressing last season, it’s no surprise that he has been linked with a few clubs, although you would have thought that he would have a new club by now.

With the new season a few weeks away, Harding will no doubt want something sorted quickly, and the chance to join Millwall is going to appeal.

They are a club that pushed for the play-offs last season, and they will hope to do the same again in the upcoming campaign, so there’s no doubt it’s a step up from Rotherham.

Do Millwall need Wes Harding?

With Danny McNamara at right-back, this isn’t a priority position for the Londoners, but they did lose Jamie Shackleton who could fill in that position.

But, as mentioned, Harding is a versatile player. He could easily play in a central position if needed, and he has filled in at left-back on occasions, so having someone like that in the squad is invaluable. When you think that he’s available on a free transfer, it seems a no-brainer from Millwall’s perspective.

Harding is approaching his peak years now, and he will back himself to get in Rowett’s XI and to become an important player in the years to come if this move does happen.

Millwall’s summer transfer plans

It was always going to be a busy summer for the Lions, and that has proven to be the case. The arrival of Kevin Nisbet is exciting in attack, and the club do face a battle to keep hold of Zian Flemming after his outstanding first season in English football.

There is still a need to beef up the squad though. Charlie Cresswell has returned to Leeds, and he will be missed, along with the versatile Shackleton and Callum Styles.

So, there’s work to be done to the group, but it’s been a positive start to the window for Millwall, and bringing Harding in would be a good addition.

Millwall begin the season with a trip to Middlesbrough on August 5.