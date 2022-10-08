Millwall confirmed XI: Gary Rowett goes with a back four v Middlesbrough at The Den

Millwall have named an unchanged starting XI for this afternoon’s Championship game against Middlesbrough at The Den.

The Lions boss shifted to a back four for their 1-1 draw against Rotherham United in midweek and has gone for the same XI for the Teessiders’ visit.

Rowett’s side have taken just one point from two games in the past week as their struggles on the road continued with a defeat at Blackburn Rovers followed up with the against the Millers.

It’s been a different matter at The Den in 2022/23, however, with 12 points from six games, and they’ll hope to continue that impressive record against managerless Boro this afternoon.

Chris Wilder was given his marching orders earlier in the week and interim boss Leo Percovich masterminded a 1-0 win against Birmingham City on Wednesday – just the Teessiders’ third victory of the season.

Rumours continue to swirl about who will be appointed as Wilder’s permanent replacement – with ex-Watford manager Rob Edwards and former Manchester United favourite Michael Carrick two of the names that appear to be in the running.

The change in the dugout makes Boro a difficult proposition for Millwall and there is certainly no shortage of quality in the visitors’ squad.

Starting XI: Long; McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Mitchell, Saville; Voglsammer, Flemming, Burey; Bradshaw

Subs: Bialkowskil; Evans, Afobe, Shackleton, Styles, Bennett, Honeyman