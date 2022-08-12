Millwall confirm transfer deal for 30-year-old

Millwall have signed Andreas Voglsammer on a deal which will see him stay at the Den until the end of the season.

So far, the player has spent the entirety of his playing career in Germany and this will be the first time he gets to try himself in England and the Championship.

Joining on a deal from Union Berlin, the striker has been unable to get regular gametime with the club and therefore has left the club for the Lions to get more frequent first-team minutes.

He played a total of 32 games for the Bundesliga side last season but only five of those were starts. It meant that he managed only two goals.

Now, with the player heading to the Den, he’ll be hoping that he can increase both his gametime and his goal tally. He’s certainly proven in the past that he can hit the back of the net too, managing three consecutive double-digit goal tallies with Arminia when they played football in the 2.Bundesliga.

However, after a deal to join Union Berlin, he was used more as a substitute and it meant that the goal tally dipped from his normal rate. The player managed just 9.8 lots of 90 minutes last season in the league for example.

With Millwall boss Gary Rowett wanting to sign a new forward for the club then, he has now decided that Voglsammer is the right man for the side to bring in to their first-team squad. Now, he’ll hope the player can repay him by firing in the goals and helping Millwall to a Championship promotion this season.

The Verdict

Signing a player like Andreas Voglsammer could be good business for Millwall, especially if they play him as much as Arminia did.

When at Union Berlin, he couldn’t get onto the field and that is why his goal stats read as they do. If you look at what the player can do playing regularly in a team, you can see how the striker is capable of being a solid finisher and even chips in with some assists too.

Millwall have a few players who can play upfront, with Benik Afobe the main one currently. He bagged a total of 12 league goals during the Championship campaign last time around but if the player can’t reach that same form or is injured, then they have Voglsammer to play now.

In fact, the striker could even come into the side and prove to be a better player than Afobe – and if he does, then Millwall can be contenders for a promotion place this season.