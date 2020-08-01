Millwall confirm swoop for exciting Premier League talent

Millwall have completed the signing of Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old forward is highly-rated by Spurs and has made a handful of appearances for the North London outfit in the past 12 months, whilst he has also been capped once by Ireland.

However, he was clearly going to find it tough to get regular minutes under Jose Mourinho next season, so the Premier League side have decided to loan the teenager out, with Millwall announcing his arrival on their official site this morning.

The move is something of a coup for the Lions giving Parrott’s potential and he will hope to play a key role as Gary Rowett’s men look to push on after narrowly missing out on a top six finish in the Championship last month.

Scoring goals had been a problem for the side in their play-off chase, with Matt Smith ending the season as top scorer with just 13 for the campaign in the league.

Of course, Parrott isn’t the first player that has made a temporary switch from Spurs to The Den, with Harry Kane having enjoyed a spell with Millwall in the past.

The verdict

This looks like a very smart bit of business from Millwall and they deserve huge credit for acting swiftly to get the deal over the line.

Firstly, Parrott is a very talented forward and will be relishing the chance to prove himself in the Championship having played most of his football at U23 level.

And, he is addressing a problem position for Millwall, so this is a loan that seems to suit all parties and it’s now down to the youngster to show what he can do.

