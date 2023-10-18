Highlights Gary Rowett has left Millwall by mutual consent after being the Lions boss since October 2019.

Despite leading the club to top-half finishes in previous campaigns, this season has been mixed for Rowett and the team.

The club's announcement of Rowett's departure came as a big surprise, with more information expected to follow.

Gary Rowett leaves Millwall

The 49-year-old was named as the Lions boss back in October 2019, and he has gone on to lead the club to top-half finishes in each campaign he has been in charge.

However, the current season has been mixed, with a 2-2 draw against Hull prior to the international break leaving the Londoners in 15th place, although they’re only three points away from the play-off places.

So, it was a huge surprise when the club announced on their official site on Wednesday night that Rowett had departed.

Speaking to the club’s media, chairman James Berylson paid tribute to Rowett for the work he had done at The Den over the years.

“We greatly appreciate Gary’s efforts throughout his time in charge, and he departs with the best wishes of everybody connected with the club.

“While my time working directly with Gary has been short, I have thoroughly enjoyed all our interactions and feel that he leaves us having enhanced the club’s on-pitch status during four successful years in charge.”

What has Gary Rowett said?

The outgoing head coach also reflected on his time with Millwall, as Rowett thanked the fans for the way they had supported him since his arrival.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for all their support during my time at the club. The atmosphere they create is truly unique. I have thoroughly enjoyed being manager of Millwall and depart with a feeling that the club has progressed during my tenure. As is sometimes the case in football, the time just feels right to part ways.

“I would like to thank John Berylson, James, Steve Kavanagh, Alex Aldridge, my backroom staff, and everyone behind-the-scenes for their hard work and support. Finally, I’d like to extend my gratitude to the players, who I thank for the blood, sweat, and tears they have put into their efforts. It has been a successful and enjoyable four years.”

Is this the right decision?

It’s certainly a brave call from Millwall’s side, as Rowett has proven himself to be a good manager at this level over the years.

But, there had been a hope the team would kick-on and evolve this season, particularly with the style of play, and it hasn’t really happened yet.

So, the club may feel it’s time to go in a new direction, and Rowett may feel it’s the right time to go and seek a new challenge. With that in mind, you can see why the call has been made by both parties.

What next for Millwall?

Now, it’s about identifying a replacement, and it won’t be easy for the Lions to get someone who is an upgrade on Rowett.

Yet, there are still plenty of good candidates out there, and Millwall have a squad that has finished in the top half over the past few years, so they should only need a few tweaks to get to that next level.

Adam Barrett will be in charge as the club search for Rowett’s replacement, with his first game this weekend against Preston at Deepdale.