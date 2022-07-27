Millwall confirm player’s temporary departure

With the transfer window still in full flow, Millwall have today allowed Alex Mitchell to leave the club to join St Johnstone on a loan deal, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

Mitchell joins the club until the end of the season and it should allow him to get plenty of first-team action under his belt before returning to the Den at the end of his deal.

Since signing for the club though, he has yet to play a single league game for the Lions and is still waiting on his first-team bow for them in the Championship. However, he does have some experience in the EFL thanks to a stint with Leyton Orient and some gametime in the National League with Bromley.

Playing for Bromley in the 2020/21 campaign, he managed just nine appearances for the club as they finished in seventh. However, in the season after that, he was given the chance to try and shine in the fourth tier of English football and took it, playing in 26 games and making 23 starts for Orient as they finished just outside of the top half.

Now, the player will be given the chance to see if he can cut it in the Scottish Premier League. If he impresses and becomes a regular in the first-team with St Johnstone, then it could certainly bring on his development and lead to him going back to Millwall and playing for them too.

Mitchell sealing a loan deal this window then could be a beneficial move for player and the club ahead of the new season.

The Verdict

Millwall won’t play Mitchell this season when you look at their other options in defence and that means a loan move is the best call for the club.

Joining a club like St Johnstone should mean that he gets plenty more first-team football under his belt and after featuring heavily for Leyton Orient last season, it would certainly help to continue his development if he can keep getting on the field on a regular basis.

The Lions and Gary Rowett are clearly fans of the youngster to allow him to stay on at the Den and only loan him out and they clearly feel the player could have the potential to become a feature in their own squad later on down the line with Millwall.

If Mitchell plays football in Scotland then and continues to shine, then it could see him potentially end up as a rotation option next season.