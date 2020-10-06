Millwall confirm player’s sudden return

Millwall have confirmed that frontman Isaac Olaofe has returned to the club after his loan spell at St Johnstone was terminated by mutual consent.

The 20-year-old, along with Lions teammate Danny McNamara, moved to the Scottish Premiership outfit on season-long loan deals, linking up with Gary Rowett’s former assistant manager Callum Davidson, who became boss at McDiarmid Park over the summer.

However, after featuring off the bench against both Rangers and Aberdeen in the opening weeks of the campaign, the youngster hasn’t played a single minute since 20 August and has returned home to London, although there wasn’t a specific reason behind why Oloafe’s loan spell was ended prematurely.

Meanwhile, McNamara is relishing in his role north of the border and has established himself as St Johnstone’s first-choice right-back, starting all ten of their league games this term, including Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to champions Celtic.

The Verdict

Given the fact he’s made just two brief substitute appearances, the decision to send Oloafe back to Millwall doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

But what’s important now for both club and player is to find a suitable destination where the youngster is going to get opportunities and continue his development.

Oloafe is some way off breaking into Millwall’s first-team squad and at 20-years-old, it’s paramount for him to be playing first-team football rather than going back to The Den and getting plunged back into the Under-23s.

I think that a Non-League move would be sensible for Oloafe.