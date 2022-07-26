Millwall confirm fresh agreement reached with defender

Millwall have confirmed that Murray Wallace has signed a new ‘long-term’ contract to remain at The Den.

The 29-year-old left-sided defender has been a reliable performer since joining from Scunthorpe and he was particularly impressive last season, featuring in 42 games for Gary Rowett’s side, scoring four times.

That form saw Wallace named as Player of the Year and he is certainly appreciated by the support, who love his commitment and passion.

And, the Scotsman has been rewarded for those displays, as the Lions announced on their official site that fresh terms have been agreed with Wallace, who has now signed what is described as a ‘long-term’ deal, with no year specified.

Whilst there hadn’t been serious speculation surrounding the future of Wallace, this will at least give him the security of knowing he will be continuing to spend his peak years in the capital.

The former Huddersfield man is sure to be in the XI as Rowett’s men begin their Championship campaign at home to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that this is thoroughly deserved for Wallace as he is a consistent performer for Millwall.

It can feel that he is underrated by the wider public, but the Millwall fans, and Rowett, certainly love Wallace and you would expect him to be a key figure in the team once again.

Now, it’s down to the player to ensure his standards don’t drop following the new deal and he will be excited about the prospect of trying to help Millwall to a top six finish this season.

