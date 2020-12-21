Millwall confirm double blow over festive period

Millwall have played their final game of 2020 after their two festive fixtures were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad, the club have confirmed.

Gary Rowett’s team were set to face highflying Bournemouth on Boxing Day before hosting another recently-relegated side in Watford three days later on 29 December.

However, with players set to self-isolate, the club are unable to participate in those fixtures, and now won’t play again until they host Coventry City on 2 January at the earliest.

Millwall have confirmed that their Calmont Road training places has been closest with immediate effect.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Millwall’s academy?

1 of 22 Ebere Eze Yes No

The main concern for Rowett will be the welfare of his players, although the Lions boss would have been looking for his side to build off picking up two positive results against Bristol City and Nottingham Forest in recent days.

However, Millwall will now enjoy a two-week break before they play the Sky Blues at The Den in their opening game of 2021 on Saturday week.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be frustrating for Rowett, whose side were just beginning to build some momentum following their 10-match winless run during November and the start of December.

But this kind of thing shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given the current situation with Coronavirus, so hopefully the Lions first-team players that have tested positive can all make a speedy recovery and return to action in time for Millwall’s next fixture.