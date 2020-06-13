Millwall confirm agreement reached with 25-y/o defender

Millwall have announced this afternoon that influential centre-back Jake Cooper has signed a new ‘long-term’ deal to stay at The Den.

✍️ The big man is here to stay.#Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) June 13, 2020

The defender has been a key figure for the Lions since joining from Reading in 2017 and he has played in every game for the Londoners this season to help them to within two points of the play-off places ahead of the Championship restart.

Such impressive form hadn’t gone unnoticed and it had been suggested that Millwall could face a battle to keep hold of the giant centre-back in the next transfer window, with Premier League Aston Villa one of the clubs thought to have been monitoring Cooper’s situation.

However, he has ended any speculation after the Championship outfit confirmed on their official site that a new deal has been signed.

Whilst they don’t state exactly how long it will keep Cooper at the club, the Lions say that it is for the ‘years to come’.

That will be a major boost to Gary Rowett and the immediate focus for all connected to the club will be to try and win promotion. Millwall trail the top six by two points ahead of their first game back against Derby County next week.

1 of 10 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Ryan Green Robbie Ryan Alan Dunne Stephen McPhail

The verdict

This is great news for Millwall as Cooper has shown over the past 18 months that he is a top class performer at this level.

The fact that he is prepared to stay shows he is on board with what Rowett wants and he clearly believes he can achieve his ambitions with the club, so it’s a statement of intent from the Lions.

Now, it’s about trying to win promotion and Cooper is going to be crucial if the team are to force their way into the play-offs in the coming months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.