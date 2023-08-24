Having lost two out of their first three Championship matches of the 2023-24 season, Millwall are in need of more reinforcements ahead of next week's transfer deadline.

The Lions had a positive start to the campaign with a 1-0 away victory over Middlesbrough, but dismal defeats to Bristol City and then Norwich has put pressure on manager Gary Rowett, with sections of the travelling fanbase voicing their displeasure at Carrow Road on Sunday following a 3-1 loss.

Rowett has been able to add some new faces to his squad this summer such as Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet and versatile Belgian midfielder Casper De Norre, as well as giving more chances to youngsters Romain Esse and Aidomo Emakhu, who have both already scored league goals this season.

Keeping talisman Zian Flemming as well amid interest earlier in the summer from Burnley is big for the club, but there are still areas on the pitch that need addressing - namely at right wing-back as there is no real competition for Danny McNamara.

Summer signing Wes Harding can play there but is perhaps more suited to a role in the back three, and Rowett has seemingly noticed his lack of options in the position as the club have now agreed a deal for a top Premier League talent.

According to the South London Press' Rich Cawley, Millwall are on the verge of signing Arsenal youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy for the rest of the 2023-24 season, with the capture set to be announced later on Thursday.

Who is Brooke Norton-Cuffy?

The 19-year-old already has plenty of EFL experience so far in his young career, having played for three different clubs away from the Emirates Stadium.

Having not played a first-team match for the Gunners so far in his career, Norton-Cuffy made his senior debut with Lincoln City in League One in January 2022 after joining the Imps on loan, in a stint where he played 17 times in the third tier of English football, scoring once and assisting once.

Norton-Cuffy was then offered the opportunity to step up a level last summer when he joined Rotherham United of the Championship, and whilst the England under-20 international started regularly for the Millers, he was surprisingly recalled in January and sent back out - this time to Coventry City.

The Sky Blues were pushing for the play-offs as opposed to United being in a relegation battle and whilst the youngster did not start every match under Mark Robins, he did play 24 times in a side that got all the way to the Championship play-off final.

Norton-Cuffy will now join another side with top six aspirations in the form of Millwall, offering much-needed competition for McNamara,

Will Millwall be able to sign Brooke Norton-Cuffy on a permanent deal next summer?

Last summer, Norton-Cuffy signed a new contract with Arsenal, although the length of the deal was never disclosed.

There is unlikely therefore to be an optional permanent fee in the loan agreement with Millwall for the right-back's services, but it all depends on whether or not Mikel Arteta sees a pathway into the first-team for the teenager.

At the age of 19, Norton-Cuffy still has a bright future and Arsenal aren't exactly spoilt for choice at right-back right now in their first-team, so there's not much chance of the Lions signing him permanently in 12 months time unless they are a Premier League club.