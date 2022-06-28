Millwall closing in on transfer move for Leeds United player

Millwall are expected to complete the loan signing of Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United.

The centre-back is highly-rated at Elland Road and has played for the England U21s, but he is going to find it tough to get in Jesse Marsch’s plans next season.

With Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk all ahead of him in the pecking order, the reality is that Cresswell will struggle to build on the five Premier League appearances he made in the previous campaign.

Therefore, a loan would be seen as the next step for his development and Football Insider have revealed that a move to The Den is on the cards. They state that the clubs are in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal and there is an expectancy that it will get done.

That will be a big boost for the Lions, as Gary Rowett has been keen to strengthen his squad and bringing in defensive reinforcements was going to be a priority after Dan Ballard returned to Arsenal following his successful loan spell.

The verdict

This seems as though it’s the ideal move for all parties, as Millwall are signing a talented young defender who could certainly improve the XI if he starts to fulfil the potential everyone thinks he has.

For Cresswell, the chance to play in the Championship regularly beats sitting on the bench and it will be great for his development, which Leeds will recognise.

So, there shouldn’t be too many obstacles to getting this over the line and it’s one that you can see happening.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.