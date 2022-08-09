Millwall closing in on transfer agreement for nine-cap international

Millwall are in talks to recruit Blackpool forward Shayne Lavery, according to this morning’s report from Football Insider.

The Northern Irishman hasn’t exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet since his arrival at Bloomfield Road last summer – but did make a good impact during his first season in Lancashire with eight goals in 37 league appearances.

He is yet to get off the mark during this campaign, but has barely been given the opportunity to shine with the 23-year-old coming off the bench during both of their opening league games.

He remains behind the likes of Jerry Yates, Gary Madine and Josh Bowler in the pecking order, with the trio all looking set to remain as regular starters for the Seasiders at this stage.

Bowler has been linked with a move away this summer, with AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest remaining keen on him even following their promotion to the Premier League, but are yet to strike an agreement with Michael Appleton’s side for his services.

This could mean Lavery’s game time continues to be limited – and the Blackpool Gazette recently reported that he could be made available for a loan deal before the end of the summer window.

The Lions look set to have won the race for his services, with the two sides closing in on striking an agreement for him as Gary Rowett looks to strengthen his forward department further.

The Verdict:

At 23, there’s still plenty of time for the Northern Irishman to improve and this is what makes this signing so exciting for the Lions if they are able to get an agreement over the line.

He also did reasonably well during his first campaign in the English second tier, with eight goals not a shabby total at all and one he can certainly improve on in the future as he spends more time in the division.

Even though the likes of Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Benik Afobe have all arrived at the club this summer, more firepower is needed to replace Jed Wallace and Lavery is someone who could provide that.

Oliver Burke’s departure has also left a void to fill so the Blackpool man could play a crucial part at The Den this term – and their gain will be Appleton’s loss with the Lancashire side looking set to lose a goalscorer.

It’s not as if the latter are under much pressure to sell him considering they will have the option to trigger an extension in his contract next summer, though his departure may be needed for others to come in with Bowler staying put at this stage.